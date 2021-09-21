Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Loading, drop-offs, cycling, fewer cars: Queen St plans unveiled at last

6 minutes to read
How Auckland Council sees Queen St looking, in the stretch between Wellesley St and Shortland St. Image / supplied

How Auckland Council sees Queen St looking, in the stretch between Wellesley St and Shortland St. Image / supplied

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

The new plans for Queen St have finally been revealed and they feature something for everyone.

From Mayoral Drive all the way to the waterfront, there will be no parks on Queen St for private

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.