Final stage of Lakefront boardwalk opens

The new section of boardwalk. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

The final stage of the Rotorua lakefront boardwalk is now complete and open to the public.

The boardwalk is the latest stage of construction and part of the $40 million lakefront redevelopment.

A karakia to bless the new space took place this morning, with the break in the weather being acknowledged as rangi mokopuna, Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement.

Today recognised the joining of the eastern end of the boardwalk, the pathway to te rāwhiti – the rising sun, and the new western end of the boardwalk, the pathway to te rātō – the setting sun, to form one connected pathway - a place where people can come to catch their breath and take some time for themselves, the statement said.

Work began on the final section of the boardwalk in September last year which has involved an additional 50 metres of boardwalk being built out over the water at the western end of the lakefront reserve, the statement said.

It has also involved the construction of pathways and gardens, and the installation of outdoor furniture and lighting.

All major construction on the lakefront boardwalk is now complete, with the first section (eastern end) of the boardwalk being completed in July last year.

Council community wellbeing deputy chief executive Anaru Pewhairangi said in the statement the milestone was another win for the Rotorua community.

"It's great to have reached this next milestone of the Lakefront redevelopment. The boardwalk is a real drawcard for both locals and visitors so it's fantastic to see this finished product.

"As the weather begins to warm up, I know the lakefront reserve is going to be a real hotspot for local whānau and tamariki, so we are pleased to be able to deliver this next piece of the project ahead of summer."

Other stages of the lakefront redevelopment currently under way include the construction of the new carpark off Lake Rd, the design and construction of the new whare waka, and earthworks in preparation for a new commercial building.

The entire lakefront redevelopment project is set to be complete in 2023.

The project has faced a number of issues.

The first part of the boardwalk, which was opened in July last year, hit the headlines after a toddler fell off while riding his bike.

The incident was followed by calls for better boardwalk design, with many suggesting railings or a bigger lip on its edge.

Enjoyment of the boardwalk was also hampered by large amounts of foul-smelling lakeweed which washed up in February this year.

The regional and district councils said at the time the lakeweed build-up was due to a storm and high winds. The cleanup cost had come to about $20,000 to run a weed harvester.