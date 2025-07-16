Three people were taken into custody and charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and allowing passengers to ride in an unsafe riding position.

Vehicles were also impounded.

Ten infringement notices were issued to drivers permitting passengers to ride in an unsafe riding position, passengers riding in an unsafe position, failing to comply with traffic signals and driving without a driver’s licence.

A passenger in a vehicle was summonsed to appear in the Rotorua District Court for historic shoplifting offences.

“While Rotorua police respect the right to grieve, we will not accept or tolerate dangerous or antisocial behaviour on our roads.”

Those arrested and summonsed are due to appear in court at later dates.

Westbrook School said on its Facebook page it removed children from the front of the school, field and playground areas at morning tea as the funeral procession passed the school on Malfroy Rd.

The post said the procession was “rather loud and long”.

“We did not want our students to feel intimidated by the noise of loud vehicles and raised voices, so we temporarily removed them from the playground,” the post said.

Gillbanks said witnesses to antisocial road user behaviour should call 111 immediately with as much information as possible.

Information can also be given by calling 105 in non-emergencies or after the fact, and anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.