Construction on the Rotorua Museum building begins this month. Photo / Andrew Warner

There are signs of activity at Rotorua’s long-closed museum as construction on the iconic building begins this month - and an extra funding source is secured.

Rotorua Museum - Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa closed due to earthquake risk in 2016 and Rotorua Lakes Council expects it will cost $73.55 million to fully restore it.

The council, which is co-funding the project with several other contributors, announced in April it had secured the final funding needed and awarded the construction contract to Watts & Hughes - the company that managed the museum’s south wing extension, which was completed in 2011.

A section of Oruawhata Drive in the inner-city Government Gardens has now been closed.

New Zealand Community Trust today awarded the council a $400,000 grant to be spread over four years to aid in the strengthening, restoration and redevelopment of the museum.

In a statement, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said there was strong support from the community to have the “well-loved” building reopened and the funding was another step towards that happening.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell announced in April the Rotorua Museum build would get under way in June. Photo / Laura Smith

The council’s arts, culture and mahi toi manager, Stewart Brown, said the museum used to attract about 100,000-120,000 visitors each year.

“The restoration project promises significant economic benefits, including job creation and increased investment.

“The museum’s reopening will bolster Rotorua’s identity as a world-class tourism destination and a vital cultural hub. The museum houses a nationally significant collection of over 55,000 objects, including social history artifacts, art, photography, and more than 2000 taonga Māori.”

Restoring the museum was initially expected to cost $53.85m but cost estimates grew.

Elected members and the public were last year presented with several options: fully restore and reopen the museum as planned, stretching the project out in stages; or move the museum and find an alternative use for the bath house building - which is more than a century old and has a Category 1 heritage building rating.

Rotorua Museum - Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa will undergo earthquake strengthening from June. Photo / Laura Smith

Councillors voted to fully restore the building and aimed to keep the council’s share of funding within the $15.5m it budgeted for the project.

Central government in April agreed to add an extra $5m to its $17m contribution, meaning the build was entirely funded and the council would not need to put more ratepayer money into it.

Fundraising would continue for the exhibition work.

