Auckland's oldest McDonald's restaurant in Queen St to close

McDonald's restaurant at 260 Queen St. Photo / Brett Phibbs

McDonalds is closing its oldest Auckland fast-food restaurant in downtown Queen St and moving the Golden Arch a few doors down the Golden Mile.

The Queen St restaurant opened at an old bank in June 1977, the second McDonald's in New Zealand after the first restaurant opened at Porirua in 1976.

McDonald's restaurants in New Lynn and Lower Hutt opened in 1978 - the first with drive-throughs. Today, there are more than 160 restaurants in New Zealand.

Since the early days, McDonald's at 260 Queen St has served an average of 60,000 customers a month while the number of fast-food outlets on Queen St has grown to more than 40.

During the 40th anniversary of McDonald's in 2016, the Queen St restaurant was converted back to 1976 for a day with 1970s retro service and original pricing - 75 cents for a Big Mac, 65c for a quarter pounder with cheese and 65c for a fillet-of-fish.

The old Auckland Savings Bank building has some constraints and led McDonald's to provide customers with a "modern dining experience", a spokesman said.

The 260 Queen St McDonald's will close when the new fast-food outlet at 268 Queen St opens next week.

McDonald's, which owns the old bank building, has no firm plans at this stage for development options.