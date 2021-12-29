Lotto Powerball: $17m jackpot up for grabs in tonight's draw

One lucky Lotto Powerball player could be about to usher in the New Year $17 million richer.
Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to tonight, where the jackpot is $17 million.
A Strike Four winner tonight could also be ending 2021 on a high note, with $500,000 up for grabs.
This evening's draw is expected to take place around 8.15pm.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
On Christmas Day, seven Lotto First Division players in the North Island each won $142, 857. The winning tickets were sold in Northland, Kaikohe, Whakatāne, Hāwera, Paraparaumu and Wellington.
Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion, which included more than 300 prizes, was also drawn on Christmas Day.
A player who purchased their ticket from Levin Mall won $1m while five people won electric Mercedes-Benz EQCs.