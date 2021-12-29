Lotto Powerball: $17m jackpot up for grabs in tonight's draw

Powerball was not struck on Christmas Day and rolled over to Wednesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell

Powerball was not struck on Christmas Day and rolled over to Wednesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell

One lucky Lotto Powerball player could be about to usher in the New Year $17 million richer.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to tonight, where the jackpot is $17 million.

A Strike Four winner tonight could also be ending 2021 on a high note, with $500,000 up for grabs.

This evening's draw is expected to take place around 8.15pm.

On Christmas Day, seven Lotto First Division players in the North Island each won $142, 857. The winning tickets were sold in Northland, Kaikohe, Whakatāne, Hāwera, Paraparaumu and Wellington.

Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion, which included more than 300 prizes, was also drawn on Christmas Day.

A player who purchased their ticket from Levin Mall won $1m while five people won electric Mercedes-Benz EQCs.