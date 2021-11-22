Auckland dairy where two people were violently stabbed in 2019 is ram-raided overnight

Hylite Dairy in Grey Lynn was ramraided at about 3.30am today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A dairy that was at the centre of a violent knife attack in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn has been ram raided overnight, damaging the shop.

Hylite Dairy in Grey Lynn was ram raided at about 3.30am today with a car backing into the front of the shop.

Police were called to the scene at about 3.30am.

The vehicle involved was seen a short time later and subsequently spiked by police.

Two juvenile offenders fled the vehicle and were apprehended a short time later.

The two juveniles were charged and appeared in court this morning.

A dairy worker told the Herald this morning that the ram raid had caused some damage to the shop.

In 2019, two workers at Hylite Dairy were both stabbed with a large kitchen knife while minding the family business.

The son was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while the mother had less serious stab wounds to her head and body.

A year after the violent attack, Ngatama James Kaienua was found guilty of aggravated wounding and assault with intent to rob following a High Court trial earlier this year. He was jailed for 14 years.

The 28-year-old never entered the dairy, but kept watch outside while a 16-year-old went inside the dairy with a kitchen knife.

A local resident said only days earlier nearby Crescent Dairy had also been ram-raided.