“We made the call very early to evacuate those people. Erred on the side of safety and made a call to evacuate them immediately because really, with the wind change, results could have been catastrophic,” Fire and Emergency’s Assistant Commander Craig Gold said.
Wendy Smit and her friends had just completed the crossing when they noticed smoke in the distance.
“We were wondering if it was in National Park or, you know, like a hotel or a house, because it seemed pretty big,” Smit said.
From the safety of Waimarino, Smit and her group watched the fire burn into the night.
“It kind of looked like the volcano was glowing because it was just a red glow in the distance.”
As a precaution, nine hikers were evacuated by foot and vehicle from the Waihohonu Hut on Sunday morning.
All tracks and huts within the Tongariro National Park are closed until further notice.
Fire and Emergency said 36 people who live in Whakapapa Village has also been evacuated as a precaution.
“We are erring on the side of caution and getting people out in daylight, after plenty of warning. This way we have time to make sure that everyone is accounted for during daylight.”
State Highway 48 is closed. SH47 is closed from the intersection with SH4 at Waimarino (National Park) with no detours available.