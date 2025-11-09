Fire and Emergency’s latest update, issued last night, said the blaze was estimated to have burned about 2500ha, and was 20% contained.

Neaby centres evacuated

As a precaution, the Hillary Outdoors Education Centre, the Mangatepopo School Camp, the Old Mill, the Taurewa Lodge and the Avondale College Lodge have been evacuated.

Two Department of Conservation (DoC) staff lodges were also evacuated.

Forty-three hikers and the Mangatepopo Hut warden were airlifted out on Saturday as a precaution. DoC staff provided welfare at Whakapapa Village.

“We made the call very early to evacuate those people. Erred on the side of safety and made a call to evacuate them immediately because really, with the wind change, results could have been catastrophic,” Fire and Emergency’s Assistant Commander Craig Gold said.

Wendy Smit and her friends had just completed the crossing when they noticed smoke in the distance.

“We were wondering if it was in National Park or, you know, like a hotel or a house, because it seemed pretty big,” Smit said.

From the safety of Waimarino, Smit and her group watched the fire burn into the night.

“It kind of looked like the volcano was glowing because it was just a red glow in the distance.”

As a precaution, nine hikers were evacuated by foot and vehicle from the Waihohonu Hut on Sunday morning.

All tracks and huts within the Tongariro National Park are closed until further notice.

Fire and Emergency said 36 people who live in Whakapapa Village has also been evacuated as a precaution.

“We are erring on the side of caution and getting people out in daylight, after plenty of warning. This way we have time to make sure that everyone is accounted for during daylight.”

A screenshot of the Tongariro fire. Image / @iloveaotearoa00

State Highway 48 is closed. SH47 is closed from the intersection with SH4 at Waimarino (National Park) with no detours available.

A no-fly zone is in place covering the airspace over the fire and surrounding area, so firefighting aircraft are not endangered by other aircraft or drones.

What caused the fire is unknown.

Gold said a specialist investigator from Wellington will help police investigate the fire.

