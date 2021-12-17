Voyager 2021 media awards
Steve Braunias: The world's most awesome city - the 20 best things about Auckland

11 minutes to read
NZ Herald

OPINION:

Steve Braunias compiles his annual list of the 20 best things of Auckland life.

Best bus stop

Bus stop 7850, Kepa Rd, Ōrākei. It's across the road from the Orakei RSA and around the

