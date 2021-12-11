Voyager 2021 media awards
Lifestyle

Steve Braunias takes on the great hamburger challenge

7 minutes to read
Steve Braunias puts New Zealand's burgers to the test. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION:

The greatest challenge of all – a hamburger challenge – fairly leaped out of a news story in Monday's Herald about the perils of fast food. I set about meeting that challenge

