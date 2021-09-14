Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Steve Braunias - In defence of the Wānaka lockdown breachers

4 minutes to read
Wānaka's nice. It's got a lake and what-not. Photo / Aaron Sebastian, Unsplash

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

No, wait. Put down the pitchforks. Step away from the pair of pliers and the blowtorch.

Maybe we have it all wrong about the Wānaka Couple. Maybe we've been too quick to write them

