The national transport agency has revoked 440 commercial driver licences after false or altered documentation provided by people converting their overseas licences. Photo / NZME

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has revoked 440 commercial driver licences after discovering fraudulent activity.

False or altered documentation provided by people converting their overseas licences to New Zealand licences were found by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) after an audit in July.

NZTA said there were inconsistencies in the documents provided during the conversion process.

Deputy director of land transport Mike Hargreaves said the licences were revoked after a thorough investigation of the issues identified in the audit.

“We have systems in place to identify, investigate and respond to suspected fraudulent activity and we will act swiftly when we find it by holding people to account,” Hargreaves said.