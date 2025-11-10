The individuals impacted by this are being contacted by NZTA and will be advised to surrender their licences.
NZTA said providing false information as part of a driver licence application is against the law and can be punished with a fine of up to $750.
When converting to a New Zealand truck licence, applicants must have a valid overseas licence, meaning it is current or expired in the past 12 months, and it must not be suspended, disqualified or revoked in the country of issue.
Applicants with truck licences from “exempt” countries, meaning that those countries require similar driving skills and have similar licensing systems to New Zealand’s, have a slightly easier time converting their licence.
For truck licences, applicants from these countries must fill out an application form, verify their identity, prove their eyesight meets required standards, provide a medical certificate (if required), present the overseas licence and take a theory test.
An application fee must also be paid alongside having pictures and signatures taken and providing photocopies of all documents provided.
The exempt countries are Australia, France, Luxembourg, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Greece, Norway, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Portugal, USA, Denmark, Italy, South Africa, Finland, Japan and Spain.
Applicants from non-exempt countries must do the above steps and also take a practical test.