“Currently, most of the thunderstorms observed are close to the Southern Alps and Fiordland,” she said.

“For the rest of the day, we are looking at inland Otago and Southern Canterbury areas for thunderstorms.

“As well as the western parts of the South Island, up to and including Buller. They seem to have the best chance of thunderstorms in the South Island.”

Thunderstorms are also forecast to impact large swathes of the upper North Island this afternoon and evening.

“We’ve got possible thunderstorms in Auckland, especially in the eastern parts,” Makgabutlane said.

“Coromandel, the inland parts of Waikato, down in towards the Central Plateau and all the way out to the Tararua District.

“Then inland to parts of Hawke’s Bay, parts of Gisborne, as well as the Bay of Plenty.”

🌦️Weather updates: Showers are building!



It's starting to get wet in the South Island, and it will be even wetter this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/lyLM3Owb6K — MetService (@MetService) November 10, 2025

Makgabutlane said there was a very strong chance of thunderstorms for inland Bay of Plenty.

“There have already been some lightning strikes inland Waikato, so pretty much this afternoon and evening, and later tonight is the time we are looking at for thunderstorms across the North Island,” she said.

According to MetService’s thunderstorm outlook, 15 to 25mm/h of heavy rain could fall across the North Island.

“However, for eastern Waikato, inland Bay of Plenty and the far north of Taupo, there is also a low risk of severe thunderstorms producing localised downpours 25 to 40mm/h.”

Makgabutlane said those in areas where thunderstorms have been forecast should look out for periods of intense rain which could cause surface flooding.

“In particular, the inland Bay of Plenty area has the strongest chance of intense rain.”

