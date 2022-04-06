Fifties Forward fitness class soon to celebrate 30th anniversary

Every week about 40 to 60 seniors attend Fifties Forward, a weekly fitness class held at Gisborne's YMCA.

Over the years up to 90 people have attended one class.

For the 30th anniversary of Fifties Forward due in September, club chairwoman Joanne Keong said they will have a pearl-themed luncheon to celebrate.

Originally a referral-based class via Sport Tairāwhiti, it has evolved into a social club that includes exercise.

Before Covid-19 hit the Fifties Forward committee organised trips out of town for shopping, concerts and sightseeing.

The club hosts four lunches a year at a variety of restaurants.

Rosalie Miller has been attending Fifties Forward since she moved to Gisborne six years ago and says the name says it all.

"When you're 50 you can come, and we've got ladies here that are over 80," she said.

"Even though we have had some disappointments with the lockdowns, we are back again, we're here to exercise, all be together, and have a good time."

The $4 class fee also includes a cuppa. Raffles and sales-table items are available for purchase.

Recently retired fitness Instructor Shirley Kemp moved to Gisborne in 1982 and continues to take the Fifties Forwards class.

She said exercise was very important for older people.

"If they don't exercise they get stiff and lose flexibility and if an accident happens the recovery rate is really slow.

"So there's definitely enough medical evidence that exercise is fantastic for you."

Kemp makes sure everyone gets a good workout, and the class caters to all levels of fitness.

"We do exercises based on all the muscle groups so that you get a good workout from top to toe," Kemp said.

Fifties Forward is held at the YMCA Gisborne every Wednesday at 9.30am. Those who would like to attend, or just have a look are welcome. The first class is free.