Local Focus: Meet the feminist sound system

DJ Laura Lush, creator of Ninth Wave Sound, a feminist sound system.

After spending 15 years in Auckland as DJ Laura Lush, Laura Marsh is passionate about creating equality for women and gender diversity.

As part of her PhD, Marsh wanted to combine her art-making skills with her DJ practice to create a feminist project.



"I really wanted to do something with people in the community," she said.

"I didn't want to be in a gallery anymore.

"I wanted to make a change in some way."

Marsh has designed and hand-built a Jamaican-reggae-style sound system, called Ninth Wave Sound.

Ultimately it looks like a pile of big speakers and Marsh says Ninth Wave Sound is the first sound system in New Zealand designed and built by a woman.



"By building a big sound system I knew I could open up a space, not for men, because sound-system culture, DJ culture worldwide is dominated by men."

Marsh's project is focused on how the listener feels and enjoys music through the whole body.

"The matters of sound coming into the body brings us into that same wavelength, brings us together, where we know each of us is experiencing something similar, or are interested in how others are experiencing it.

"From there it creates a whole different vibe for an event."

As part of her examination event for her PhD, Laura and Ninth Wave Sound were going to perform at the Splore festival in February. The festival was canceled due to Covid-19.

To complete the practical part of her assessment, she put an invite out to a small group of women in Gisborne to experience Ninth Wave Sound.

Being new to Gisborne, Marsh would meet most of the women for the first time.

The introduction to Ninth Wave Sound started with a sound vibration meditation with Hawke's Bay yoga instructor Amy Bassett.

Marsh met Bassett at a workshop and they clicked over their passion to enhance others' experiences using sound vibrations.

Bassett's sessions are spiritual events using musical instruments and mantra chanting.

"There is a place within you that is untouchable and there is nothing that affects it, always calm, it's always present, it's always aware.

"That is like a place that no sorrow can enter and we each have it," Bassett said.

Following the session with Bassett, several female DJs played sets throughout the afternoon and those interested got a one-on-one DJ lesson from DJ Laura Lush.

Marsh's goal is to continue to run events with Ninth Wave Sound to help grow the female and gender-diverse DJ community in Aotearoa.