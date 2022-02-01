Musician Ricky Boyd is producing up-and-coming artists in Tairāwhiti

Seasoned musician Ricky Boyd runs The Band School, a music school in Tairāwhiti.

"We run music lessons, we run holiday programmes, and we run bands as well," he said.

The Band School originated in Wellington, where Boyd was able to tap into an abundance of music studios, and performance spaces, working alongside artists such as The Phoenix Foundation and The Datsuns.

When he moved his young family to Gisborne 10 years ago, he discovered it had a very different music scene, with no music school.

He started with drum lessons and now has up to 100 students a week learning piano, bass, vocals, guitar, and band lessons.

The students have opportunities to gain experience performing in the community, with one playing regularly at Matawhero Wines.

Boyd was interested in music from an early age, with his parents borrowing money to buy his first drum set.



He played in many bands, toured nationwide with Zed, worked in studios, made videos, and released albums.

He also drummed for The Royal New Zealand Ballet.

His band Ricky Boyd and the Boomshack played with many iconic musicians.

"Sam Scott from the Phoenix foundation was a regular.

"Wanda Jackson played 19 songs with us and we were her backing band.



"Lee Prebble played the lap steel guitar in that band. He produces all the L.A.B stuff and some of Fat Freddy and TrinityRoots' stuff," Boyd said.

His ultimate goal for the school is to prepare students for university, equipping them with skills to succeed.

Roman Benson has spent a decade as part of The Band School. Now aged 16 he is helping with the holiday programme.

"When I was six or seven I started drum lessons when Ricky first moved to Gisborne," Roman said.



"I was one of his first boys."



As part of the band Sit Down in Front Roman placed third at the Smokefree Rockquest national competition, also winning an award for best song.

"We toured with Jimmy Barnes and recorded with Neil Finn in Auckland.

"And just won the regional Tangata Beats and last year made it to nationals for Rockquest with a te reo Māori band," Roman said.

Eight-year-old Ella-Mae Quinn said she wants to be a singer and performer when she grows up.

"You get to learn so much music and they teach you some cool chords," she said.

"If you don't know how to play it, they will teach you."