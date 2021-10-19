Local Focus: Gisborne's noisy vacancy for artists

The Noise Vacancy art exhibition in Gisborne.

Quirky, confronting, and entertaining were words shared amongst visitors to a once-empty building that was transformed into the Noise Vacancy art exhibition on Thursday.

The one-night-only show sold out, with more than 250 people attending over five sessions.

The idea was conceived between the three curators - Lina Marsh, Katy Wallace and Nikki O'Connor - at a party in O'Connor's lounge.

"Noise Vacancy is a sound-art project that is a commentary on the amount of empty spaces there are in Gisborne, while there is also a lack of rentals and houses available for people, O'Connor said.



"But more than that it allows people from Tairāwhiti to be creative and come together to create a one-night-only experience."

Twelve-year-old artist Wolf Jackson had his debut exhibition at Noise Vacancy.

"Gridlock is my exhibition," he said.

"It is based on all of the grids around this building, the Public Trust office.

"I incorporated the 1920s music and design - so creepy music and creepy characters."

Family planning, dressmaking and an exhibition to honour artist Rowan Belcher were themes that reflected the previous uses of the building.

A pātaka (building on stilts) with projections on it was part of the installations and represented an 1840 law that restricted people from building whare (houses).

Each different door took you to a different experience, where you saw the artist's own interpretation of the theme and space.

Noise Vacancy was part of the October season of Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival, which continues until Sunday, October 17 before returning for a February season.