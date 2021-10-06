Local Focus: Ngāti Porou's right Gear for the job

Former All Black Hosea Gear is finally coaching Ngāti Porou East Coast in person.

Former All Black Hosea Gear has returned to Gisborne after nearly 20 years to share his experience and expertise in Tairawhiti.

Gear is coaching Ngāti Porou East Coast rugby team in the Heartland completion.

East Coast Flanker Hone Haerewa says having Hosea as a coach is awesome.

"He brings a lot of knowledge and experience with him and how he is as a man, and how he coaches, the boys really connect well with him."

Lock Richard Green likes the big changes that have been made.

"He's got us a nutritionist to sort out eating, which is a big thing."

Gear began his rugby Career playing for Elgin Primary School, challenging for the Weka Ball, a highly-regarded prize amongst the Gisborne primary school rugby teams.

He then moved on to play for Gisborne Intermediate School, then Gisborne Boys' High School.

While at Boys' High he had a huge decision to make.

"I played a lot of basketball growing up and my dream was to play NBA - loved basketball so much - and I came to a crossroads. I had to choose one."

Hosea's older brother Rico Gear already had success in the rugby scene.

"Older brother Rico played rugby as well, played for the All Blacks, so I guess for me that pathway was already set and created for me early."

Following in his brother's footsteps, Hosea has a successful rugby career of his own.

Leaving school he got a contract with North Harbour in their academy team, played for the New Zealand under-19s and from there he played for the North Harbour ITM Cup before being drafted to the Hurricanes.

Gear played nine years with the Hurricanes, two years with the Highlanders and one year with the Chiefs.

He also represent the Maori All Blacks, won a Commonwealth medal with the New Zealand Sevens, played 15 games with the All Blacks and was included in the Rugby World Cup squad in 2011.

He said he returned because there is a need to give back.

"We don't have a lot of resources here in Gisborne and up the Coast, so to be able to come back and create some pathways, opportunities and open their mindsets up to what they can achieve."

Coming home hasn't been without its struggles, Hosea's fiancé and three children are back home in Australia and unable to travel due to Covid restrictions.

"They were supposed to be here for the school holidays. It would be nice to have them here. If anything that is that's probably the hardest part."

At the end of October Ngāti Porou East Coast takes on Poverty Bay at the Local Derby - a highlight for local rugby fans.

Poverty Bay coach Miah Nikora grew up playing rugby with Gear and they were flatmates.

Gear said the team is focusing on games ahead and keeping fit, but come to the end of the month it will be on their mind.

"As it gets closer the pressure will start building and the banter might pick up.

"It will be all fun and games and a really good challenge not only for us as coaches, but for the boys and both unions.

"We have a long history and ongoing relationship with each other so it will be a good one.

The Local Derby will be held at Rugby Park on October 30 at 2.30pm.