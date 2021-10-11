Local Focus: Tairawhiti's Covid mission

Hauora Tairāwhiti's mission to vaccinate the community before Covid 19 comes to town.

Hauora Tairāwhiti's mission to vaccinate the community before Covid 19 comes to town.

Hauora Tairawhiti is on a mission to get more of the community vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pandemic programme coordinator Lissette Hayes said they now know which suburbs have low vaccination rates and they will be targeting those areas.

"We have hesitancy, misinformation that turns into disinformation, and importantly we have barriers within some of our groups in our community, transport, access and timings to attend," she said.

Community workers will be going door to door in the low vaccinated areas, educating residents and offering onsite vaccinations.

A bus has been donated by Te Puni Kokiri to use as a mobile clinic.

Working together with iwi providers Turanga Health and Ngati Porou Hauora, incentives were introduced including free coffee, karaoke and a voucher draw.

Kai packs and hangi were also used at the marae vaccination clinics.

Local nurse Aimee Milne has made a name of herself as one of Gisborne's most outspoken advocates for vaccination.

"I do have a background in nursing and I worked for an iwi provider for years - probably gave hundreds and hundreds vaccination in my time - and I have seen the benefits of vaccinations," Milne said.

She said during the measles outbreak in Samoa she became very worried about all the anti-vax misinformation that was on social media and felt the need to speak up.

When Covid hit she didn't want the same thing happening, so posted to Facebook and wrote letters to newspapers.

She received letters of support and even fan mail from some, but she did also received a lot of negative comments.

"I did get a lot of vitriol and hate, probably because I was addressing racism, hate, inequity and the anti-vax misinformation.

"They are all intertwined. I was told to go hang myself - it was really, abusive stuff."

With all the attention, good and bad, Milne hoped it would help get more people vaccinated.

The vaccination drive continues with more pop-up and drive-through clinics around Gisborne and the East Coast.

For more information visit Hauora Tairawhiti's website hauoratairawhiti.org.nz