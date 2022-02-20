Community initiative to make Whanganui route more people-friendly in the short term.

Cross St, in Whanganui's Castlecliff, is a busy arterial route that cuts through the old town from Mosston Rd to Heads Rd.

The street is often used as a shortcut and traffic danger has been a problem in the area for decades, but locals are hoping some planting and colour might calm traffic.

The Cross Street Beautification Project was initiated by garden-design expert Rachel Stevens with support from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Tupoho and volunteer organisation Progress Castlecliff.

Stevens works with Te Kura on their planting programme and recently opened Lady Bird cafe and store across the road.

"Because the pedestrian crossing is right outside I would often see people, especially children, standing there for a really long time waiting for cars to stop for them so they could cross," Stevens said.

"The cars wouldn't stop for them so they just have to wait and wait."

She said there was a council plan which for permanent change to the road but a temporary measure was needed.

Planters were installed before Christmas thanks to a community effort.

A community meeting will be held at the school in late March for ideas towards short and long-term plans.

On the agenda is road narrowing, calming bumps, shifting of the pedestrian crossing and beautification.

For people who can't make the meeting at the kura there will be suggestion boxes at Lady Bird and local businesses.

There is a call out for artists, particularly mural artists, who may like to collaborate on the project to colour Cross St.

All of the work so far is the result of donations from several local businesses, volunteers and pledges received on the Progress Castlecliff Givealittle page.

"McDonald's concrete gave us some of the rings they had in the yard, they did this just before they went on a holiday at Christmas, which was very generous of them to coordinate."

"Downer's donated all of their time in traffic management to actually put them in place on the last day of work so that was great."

Other contributions include Resene donating paint, Jurgens donating railway sleepers to make seating around the planters, and local artist Ahu Te Ua will paint the planters outside the hotel.



Easy Earth has donated most of the compost and Castlecliff Coast Care helped fill the planters with mulch.

The short-term beautification plan means there will be somewhere pleasant to eat the many takeaways on offer, while the long-term plan will include improved traffic safety and simplifying the jumble of exits and entries to streets and neighbouring businesses.

Funding from Waka Kotahi may be available.