Lads and dads fundraising for Starship Children's Hospital with a live gig this Saturday.

Whanganui's Lads Brewing Company isn't always open to the public but twice a month they throw the doors open for live music.

The Lads brewery pop-up bar has been a familiar sight at wine food and music events in the region since they started brewing professionally in 2019.

Most of the events they had lined up this year have been cancelled but the Lads are enjoying holding their twice-monthly events at the brewery.

Lads' Andrew Solesbury said the brewery lends itself well as a venue with plenty of room, indoor-outdoor flow and great acoustics despite it being a large tin shed.

The Lads are keen for musicians to get in touch if they are interested in playing.

"It's a perfect place for any bands or singers who want to come along. We've had a number of people play here now and the feedback is always been good, the acoustics sound great, and the beer is beautiful as well to sip and enjoy while you listen to a bit of live music on a Saturday or Friday," he said.

This weekend it's music and brews as usual.

Taco Rangi of Lads Brewing Company. Photo / Georgie Ormond

There is no cover charge but the Lads have pledged part of the profit from every brew sold will go to Starship Children's Hospital.

One of the Lads, Timoti (Taco) Rangi, is embarking on an 84km run for the cause and has just started training for the Queen's Birthday weekend event.

The ultramarathon will start in Pipiriki and end at the North Mole.

Five colleagues from Rangi's day job made a snap decision over smoko to do the run because the only keen runner among them wasn't able to do the Coast to Coast this year.

"Pretty much he's the only one who knows how to run, the rest of us are kinda like plodders," Rangi said.

With none of the other four having run a half-marathon it may be a challenge to complete the 84km ultramarathon in under 12 hours, but Rangi said they are ready for the pain.

"The whole point of this is not just to go for a run, at the end of the day it is the Starship Foundation Hospital, the only ICU clinic for young kids in the country, so that's the main ups for it," Rangi said.

"We just want to raise as much money as we can.

"A couple of us have already gone through Starship with our own children and we are all fathers and you know, if we can give back to something that's already given a lot to a lot of people and that's all that really matters."

The group has social media and Givealittle pages where individuals and businesses can donate.

The brewery opens at 3pm this Saturday with local band The Mean Owls playing from 4.30pm. Entry is free and you must have your vaccine pass.