Built in 1902, the former Post Office building dominates the Victoria Ave corner in Whanganui's golden mile.

It's one of the latest buildings to have work completed with assistance from the Whanganui District Council's Whanganui Heritage Grant Fund scheme.

It's also one of the oldest brick buildings on Victoria Ave.

The Orange Cafe has occupied the site for decades and after many months empty, the shop next door now houses an upmarket hair salon, The Colour Room.

Whanganui District Council's heritage adviser Scott Flutey has been working with the owners of the building for some time, advising them around the many issues with owning an old building, including restoring the sash windows and the paintwork.

"When building owners are proactive and want to do the right thing, especially for the community when it's such a prominent site, then we want to be able to help out as best we can," Flutey said.

While it is listed as a Category B building with Heritage New Zealand, the Heritage Grant Fund is not just for registered heritage buildings.



"Some buildings have heritage significance but they may not officially be listed on the district plan or with Heritage New Zealand," Flutey said.

"Part of the Heritage Grant Fund is about making things as simple as possible and recognising that you have an old building, you want to do some work that has public benefits, therefore, you can be considered for that funding.

Whanganui District Council has put increasing value on its heritage, seeing it as a drawcard for visitors, new residents and businesses.

Development of a Heritage Strategy for Whanganui began in 2019 and a draft document was released for public consultation in 2020.

The strategy provides a framework to initiate actions and allocate resources and is set to be adopted, with some amendments.

Flutey said the fund was not just for buildings.

"We've got places like Cooks Gardens where Peter Snell won.

"All sorts of historic things have happened there so it's not necessarily about built heritage although the Heritage Grant Fund has always been pretty strongly about built heritage, just because that's where a lot of the costs and challenges are."

The Heritage Grant Fund is available for cosmetic and restoration work for heritage sites.

It provides up to 80 per cent of the funding for projects costing less than $15,000, and up to 50 per cent for those costing more.

Owners can contact the Whanganui District Council for further information.