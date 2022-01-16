They weren't huge or dangerous but a few swimmers enjoyed the swells at Ōhope Beach this weekend.

Locals and holidaymakers were at Ōhope Beach on Saturday, undeterred by the potential threat of Cyclone Cody.

Cody, which has now headed east, brought with it some big swells ideal for those that enjoy large waves.

Senior surf lifeguard Campbell Reid said lifeguards were prepared for the worst possible outcome if Cyclone Cody was as big as predicted.

"I guess we're on a little bit more alert especially for tomorrow with the biggest swell coming, but, it doesn't sound like the weather is supposed to be that good either," he said.

Although MetService predicted large swells, the windy conditions were not ideal for surfers.

"Through today the surf's definitely got a lot bigger."

"It started off maybe a metre this morning and it's probably a metre-and-a-half now, so it's definitely building."

Reid has patrolled the beaches since the age of 14 and said the beach was quieter than usual for January.

"The sun's just starting to come out now and there are a few more people coming down, but yeah, there hasn't been much swimming today which with the conditions isn't the worst thing," he said.

Some came from as far as Tauranga to surf.