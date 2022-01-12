Bay of Plenty Radio Control Car Club set to benefit from future TECT Park upgrades.

The Bay of Plenty Radio Control Car Club has enjoyed steady traction in the decade it has been operating from the TECT All Terrain Park.

Nestled in the bush between Tauranga and Rotorua, its regular race meetings are as family-friendly as motor racing gets.

"The club's been around for about 12 years," club president Michael Strong said.

"A lot of it is family-based. It's handed down from father to bigger-brother or uncle and the little ones tag along and then they get a remote put in their hands.

"The parents wish they hadn't, because six months later they're already getting beat by them."

Men, women, boys and girls all race twice a month in various classes, and several improvements to the park are planned for this year.

"The lease is permanent," Strong said.

"The council's putting a lot of money into some good buildings and service areas for all of the motorsports here, which fortunately for us, are just the other side from here.

"When that happens it's going to have a huge impact on all the motorsports.

"It's a huge development and is something that all of the codes have been asking for; good power supply, water supply, somewhere to maintain and a clubhouse to use for prize-giving."



A cash outlay is needed to start racing, Strong said.

"Between $1500 and $3000 will get you a car and electronic gear to get you going.

"Once you've got it, that's it for a while - there's just small breakages and servicing."

Strong's top tip for beginners is to not put the pedal to the metal.

"You get a lot of first-timers that try to go fast and aggressive.

"The cars turn over a lot but if you concentrate on keeping your car in the middle and going a little bit slower, it's amazing how quickly you can catch up to the ranks of other players."

One up-and-coming young driver travels all the way from Hamilton for race days.

"I got into RC from my dad when I was seven," Logan Toia said.

"I love meeting new people. It's very family-friendly and there's a lot of new people you can talk to.

"I'm definitely looking to be professional. It's something I've always dreamed of and it would be very cool to just go around the world driving RC cars."

For Welcome Bay resident Michael Orme, racing RC cars helped him recover from an injury.

"I fractured my back and couldn't really do anything physical. A mate of mine was doing it and I just tagged along.

"Some of the guys spend thousands and then there's guys like me who do it on a budget.

"After each race I clean it all down, spray it off with WD 40 and then air-compressor it off, strip it all out and check for any bits like loose screws," he said.

Information about the club, including when race days are held, can be found on its Facebook page.