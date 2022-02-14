Nikora Herewini and Mia McDonnell are two young faces of the "Are you all goods?" campaign. Photo / Supplied

Nikora Herewini and Mia McDonnell are two young faces of the "Are you all goods?" campaign. Photo / Supplied

The need to look after each other during challenging times has prompted a local focus group to provide a platform for support and practical advice.

The recently launched "Are you all goods?" campaign aims to provide support, information and practical tips for whānau in the Whanganui, Ruapehu, Rangitīkei and South Taranaki region.

The campaign is being run across social media platforms and supported by the areyouallgoods.com website that hosts information and resources. Each of the 10 weeks will feature a new kaupapa (topic), fronted by local faces and voices, providing real kōrero to engage and support.

The campaign is now in its third week and Matariki Cribb-Fox fronted the first week of the campaign with a focus on assisting whānau to develop a plan for their household and extended whānau.

"When we came together as a focus group, we were aware that people have opposing views about Covid-19 responses and social media has been used as a platform for debate," Cribb-Fox said.

"We thought about how social media could provide a platform for positive engagement and how we could use it to bring people together and encourage support. In these uncertain times, people are anxious and we all need each other."

Cribb-Fox's korero is about ensuring everyone knows what to do and who will do what when Covid-19 is transmitted within the community. There is a localised template that can be downloaded from the website to help families navigate some of the tricky conversations required to help them to prepare.

"We were hearing stories of division and hurt, and what was missing was what fundamentally defines us as human beings - love and care," she said.

"The catchphrase 'Are you all goods?' came from everyone sitting down and sharing kai together and instantly we all jumped on it. And because that's what it's all about, people were really willing to get in behind it."

Cribb-Fox said there were links to connect with health, financial and wellbeing support services, as well as the option to chat with someone online.

Campaign spokesman Tipene Aue said the aim was to connect people in the rohe because the whole community was grappling with changes and challenges and everyone needed support sometimes.

"These uncertain times are stressful and we know they are impacting on our whānau in a number of different ways - irrespective of vaccination status we need to support our people as we continue to navigate these new spaces," he said.

"We want to encourage our people to check in on and manaaki (look after) one another, and most of all to ensure that we lead with aroha (love) for one another, no matter what."

The campaign isn't just fronted by locals but also planned by them.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ātihaunui-ā-Paparangi tauira (students) Nikora Herewini and Mia McDonnell provided safety advice with their unique touch of humour in the week leading into Waitangi weekend.

Registered nurse William (Gumz) Pati has been sharing his thoughts and experiences as a front line Covid-19 kaimahi (worker) and some of the tensions he has had to navigate.

His message of manaaki - "just share the love! And that's it. There's nothing else we could do apart from share the aroha, share the alofa, be kind" has been his kaupapa.

The campaign is now set to become more visible outside the online space, with billboards, radio and other media promotions planned.

To find out more follow areyouallgoods? on Facebook and instagram or head to www.areyouallgoods.com