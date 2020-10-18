Listen live: Several newly elected Christchurch MP's discuss their victories

Labour won big in greater Christchurch.

A number of Christchurch's newly elected MP's are celebrating their victories today.

Labour was the big winner in greater Christchurch this election with nearly all of the seats going to the party.

Matt Doocey (Waimakariri) and Nicola Grigg (Selwyn) are the only National candidates who won their electorate in the area.

In what is one of the biggest upsets for National, senior MP Gerry Brownlee lost his seat in Ilam to newcomer Sarah Pallett from Labour.

Brownlee entered Parliament in 1996, winning the Ilam seat and has held it ever since.

Pallett landed in Wellington today to start work at the beehive.

We’re on team. The work begins ... can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/38dvkuxjv6 — Sarah Pallett - MP Elect for Ilam (@sarah4ilam) October 18, 2020

MP Duncan Webb increased his 2017 majority of about 2800 votes to eleven thousand the election.

Labour's Tracey McClellan walked into the Banks Peninsula seat winning more than double the votes of National's Catherine Chu.