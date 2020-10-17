Website of the Year

Election results 2020: The battle for Christchurch - who's winning the race?

Watch live: We are live from the Newstalk ZB studio, NZ Herald newsroom and party headquarters as we bring you all the results as they happen. Every candidate, every electorate, every vote.
The race for Christchurch is on as hopefuls vie to control Canterbury seats.

Here are the contenders as the results come in.

Ilam

Incumbent MP: National's Gerry Brownlee (46.6% of vote in 2017)

National's Gerry Brownlee, incumbent for Ilam. Photo / Supplied
Candidates

• David Bennett Green Party
• Gerry Brownlee National Party
• Paul Gilbert ACT New Zealand
• Heidi Jensen-Warren NZ Outdoors Party
• Sarah Pallett Labour Party
• Toni Pengelly Advance NZ
• Simon Walmisley New Conservative

Christchurch Central

Incumbent MP: Labour's Duncan Webb (47.93% of vote in 2017)

Labour's Duncan Webb, incumbent for Christchurch Central. Photo / Supplied
Candidates

• Mark Arneil New Zealand First Party
• Michael Britnell Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party
• Carole Church Advance NZ
• Chrys Horn Green Party
• Abigail Johnson ACT New Zealand
• Hayden Laurie Independent
• Benjamin Price New Conservative
• Dale Stephens National Party
• Duncan Webb Labour Party
• Ken Webb ONE Party

Christchurch East

Incumbent MP: Labour's Poto Williams (54.4% of the vote in 2017)

Labour's Poto Williams, incumbent for Christchurch East. Photo / John Borren
Candidates

• Nikki Berry Green Party
• Paula Maree Eason ONE Party
• Helen Houghton New Conservative
• Paula Lambert Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party
• Glen McConnell Advance NZ
• Lincoln Platt National Party
• Toni Severin ACT New Zealand
• Charlotte Staples NZ Outdoors Party
• Poto Williams Labour Party

Wigram

Incumbent MP: Labour's Megan Woods (52.31% of the vote in 2017)

Labour's Megan Woods, incumbent for Wigram. Photo / Supplied
Candidates

• Douglas John Allington Advance NZ
• Hamish Campbell National Party
• Tubby Hansen NZ Economic Euthenics Party
• Deane Landreth Social Credit
• Miles Jacin McConway ACT New Zealand
• Linda McLaughlin ONE Party
• Geoff McTague Independent
• Averil Nuttall New Conservative
• Richard Wesley Green Party
• Megan Woods Labour Party

Banks Peninsula

Incumbent MP: Labour's Ruth Dyson (53.89% in 2017 – Port Hills electorate)

Labour's Ruth Dyson, incumbent for Banks Peninsula. Photo / Supplied
Candidates

• Ben Atkinson The Opportunities Party (TOP)
• Catherine Chu National Party
• David Fox ACT New Zealand
• Caleb Honiss New Conservative
• Tracey Lee McLellan Labour Party
• Denis O'Rouke New Zealand First Party
• Eugenie Sage Green Party
• Tiamara Williams Advance NZ

Selwyn

Incumbent MP: National's Amy Adams (66.22% of the vote in 2017)

National's Amy Adams, incumbent for Selwyn. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Candidates

• Stuart Armstrong ACT New Zealand
• Reuben Davidson Labour Party
• Nicola Grigg National Party
• Jerry Larason Advance NZ
• Bronwyn Lyell New Conservative
• Abe O'Donnell Green Party
• Calvin Payne Independent

Waimakariri

Incumbent MP: National's Matt Doocey (57.6% of the vote in 2017)

National's Matt Doocey, incumbent for Waimakariri. Photo / Supplied
Candidates

• Leighton Baker New Conservative
• James Davies ACT New Zealand
• Matt Doocey National Party
• John Hyndman Sustainable New Zealand Party
• Lawrence McIsaac Social Credit
• Shelley Richardson Advance NZ
• Dan Rosewarne Labour Party
• Bjorn Sadler Independent