Election results 2020: The battle for Christchurch - who's winning the race?

The race for Christchurch is on as hopefuls vie to control Canterbury seats.
Here are the contenders as the results come in.
Ilam
Incumbent MP: National's Gerry Brownlee (46.6% of vote in 2017)
Candidates
• David Bennett Green Party
• Gerry Brownlee National Party
• Paul Gilbert ACT New Zealand
• Heidi Jensen-Warren NZ Outdoors Party
• Sarah Pallett Labour Party
• Toni Pengelly Advance NZ
• Simon Walmisley New Conservative
Christchurch Central
Incumbent MP: Labour's Duncan Webb (47.93% of vote in 2017)
Candidates
• Mark Arneil New Zealand First Party
• Michael Britnell Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party
• Carole Church Advance NZ
• Chrys Horn Green Party
• Abigail Johnson ACT New Zealand
• Hayden Laurie Independent
• Benjamin Price New Conservative
• Dale Stephens National Party
• Duncan Webb Labour Party
• Ken Webb ONE Party
Christchurch East
Incumbent MP: Labour's Poto Williams (54.4% of the vote in 2017)
Candidates
• Nikki Berry Green Party
• Paula Maree Eason ONE Party
• Helen Houghton New Conservative
• Paula Lambert Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party
• Glen McConnell Advance NZ
• Lincoln Platt National Party
• Toni Severin ACT New Zealand
• Charlotte Staples NZ Outdoors Party
• Poto Williams Labour Party
Wigram
Incumbent MP: Labour's Megan Woods (52.31% of the vote in 2017)
Candidates
• Douglas John Allington Advance NZ
• Hamish Campbell National Party
• Tubby Hansen NZ Economic Euthenics Party
• Deane Landreth Social Credit
• Miles Jacin McConway ACT New Zealand
• Linda McLaughlin ONE Party
• Geoff McTague Independent
• Averil Nuttall New Conservative
• Richard Wesley Green Party
• Megan Woods Labour Party
Banks Peninsula
Incumbent MP: Labour's Ruth Dyson (53.89% in 2017 – Port Hills electorate)
Candidates
• Ben Atkinson The Opportunities Party (TOP)
• Catherine Chu National Party
• David Fox ACT New Zealand
• Caleb Honiss New Conservative
• Tracey Lee McLellan Labour Party
• Denis O'Rouke New Zealand First Party
• Eugenie Sage Green Party
• Tiamara Williams Advance NZ
Selwyn
Incumbent MP: National's Amy Adams (66.22% of the vote in 2017)
Candidates
• Stuart Armstrong ACT New Zealand
• Reuben Davidson Labour Party
• Nicola Grigg National Party
• Jerry Larason Advance NZ
• Bronwyn Lyell New Conservative
• Abe O'Donnell Green Party
• Calvin Payne Independent
Waimakariri
Incumbent MP: National's Matt Doocey (57.6% of the vote in 2017)
Candidates
• Leighton Baker New Conservative
• James Davies ACT New Zealand
• Matt Doocey National Party
• John Hyndman Sustainable New Zealand Party
• Lawrence McIsaac Social Credit
• Shelley Richardson Advance NZ
• Dan Rosewarne Labour Party
• Bjorn Sadler Independent