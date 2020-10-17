Election results 2020: The battle for Christchurch - who's winning the race?

Video will play in

17 Oct, 2020 06:00 AM 3 minutes to read

The race for Christchurch is on as hopefuls vie to control Canterbury seats.

Here are the contenders as the results come in.

Ilam

Incumbent MP: National's Gerry Brownlee (46.6% of vote in 2017)

National's Gerry Brownlee, incumbent for Ilam. Photo / Supplied

Candidates

• David Bennett Green Party

• Gerry Brownlee National Party

• Paul Gilbert ACT New Zealand

• Heidi Jensen-Warren NZ Outdoors Party

• Sarah Pallett Labour Party

• Toni Pengelly Advance NZ

• Simon Walmisley New Conservative

Christchurch Central

Incumbent MP: Labour's Duncan Webb (47.93% of vote in 2017)

Labour's Duncan Webb, incumbent for Christchurch Central. Photo / Supplied

Candidates

• Mark Arneil New Zealand First Party

• Michael Britnell Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

• Carole Church Advance NZ

• Chrys Horn Green Party

• Abigail Johnson ACT New Zealand

• Hayden Laurie Independent

• Benjamin Price New Conservative

• Dale Stephens National Party

• Duncan Webb Labour Party

• Ken Webb ONE Party

Christchurch East

Incumbent MP: Labour's Poto Williams (54.4% of the vote in 2017)

Labour's Poto Williams, incumbent for Christchurch East. Photo / John Borren

Candidates

• Nikki Berry Green Party

• Paula Maree Eason ONE Party

• Helen Houghton New Conservative

• Paula Lambert Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

• Glen McConnell Advance NZ

• Lincoln Platt National Party

• Toni Severin ACT New Zealand

• Charlotte Staples NZ Outdoors Party

• Poto Williams Labour Party

Wigram

Incumbent MP: Labour's Megan Woods (52.31% of the vote in 2017)

Labour's Megan Woods, incumbent for Wigram. Photo / Supplied

Candidates

• Douglas John Allington Advance NZ

• Hamish Campbell National Party

• Tubby Hansen NZ Economic Euthenics Party

• Deane Landreth Social Credit

• Miles Jacin McConway ACT New Zealand

• Linda McLaughlin ONE Party

• Geoff McTague Independent

• Averil Nuttall New Conservative

• Richard Wesley Green Party

• Megan Woods Labour Party

Banks Peninsula

Incumbent MP: Labour's Ruth Dyson (53.89% in 2017 – Port Hills electorate)

Labour's Ruth Dyson, incumbent for Banks Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

Candidates

• Ben Atkinson The Opportunities Party (TOP)

• Catherine Chu National Party

• David Fox ACT New Zealand

• Caleb Honiss New Conservative

• Tracey Lee McLellan Labour Party

• Denis O'Rouke New Zealand First Party

• Eugenie Sage Green Party

• Tiamara Williams Advance NZ

Selwyn

Incumbent MP: National's Amy Adams (66.22% of the vote in 2017)

National's Amy Adams, incumbent for Selwyn. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Candidates

• Stuart Armstrong ACT New Zealand

• Reuben Davidson Labour Party

• Nicola Grigg National Party

• Jerry Larason Advance NZ

• Bronwyn Lyell New Conservative

• Abe O'Donnell Green Party

• Calvin Payne Independent

Waimakariri

Incumbent MP: National's Matt Doocey (57.6% of the vote in 2017)

National's Matt Doocey, incumbent for Waimakariri. Photo / Supplied

Candidates

• Leighton Baker New Conservative

• James Davies ACT New Zealand

• Matt Doocey National Party

• John Hyndman Sustainable New Zealand Party

• Lawrence McIsaac Social Credit

• Shelley Richardson Advance NZ

• Dan Rosewarne Labour Party

• Bjorn Sadler Independent