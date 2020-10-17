Election results 2020: Labour nearly sweeps all of greater Christchurch

Front view of person holding ballot paper casting vote at a polling station for election vote in black background NZH 26Jul20 - Photo / 123RF HBG 28Jul20 - Photo / 123RF WGP 10Oc

Labour was the big winner in greater Christchurch this election with nearly all of the seats going to the party.

Labour will retain all the seats it held before while adding a couple of fresh faces to its Christchurch contingency.

In what is one of the biggest upsets for National, senior MP Gerry Brownlee lost his seat in Ilam to newcomer Sarah Pallett from Labour.

Brownlee entered Parliament in 1996, winning the Ilam seat and has held it ever since.

He is now tossing up leaving parliament for good after losing his long-held Ilam seat last night.

Here are the results:

Christchurch Central

Duncan Webb (Labour) - 19,755

Dale Stephens (National) - 8332

Chrys Horn (Green) - 1,893

Duncan Webb. Photo /Supplied

Ilam:

Sarah Pallett (Labour) - 16,381

Gerry Brownlee (National)- 14,161

David Bennett (Green)- 2384

Christchurch East:

Poto Williams (Labour) - 21,336

Lincoln Platt (National) - 6881

Nikki Berry (Green - 2076

Banks Peninsula:

Tracey Lee McLellan (Labour) - 22,038

Catherine Chu (National) - 10,834

Eugenie Sage (Green) - 5040

Tracey McLellan

Waimakariri:

Matt Doocey (National) - 19,236

Dan Rosewarne (Labour) - 17,260

Leighton Baker (New Conservative) - 1817

Wigram:

Megan Woods (Labour) - 20,371

Hamish Campbell (National) - 7987

Richard Wesley (Green) - 1488

Selwyn:

Nicola Grigg (National) - 18,578

Reuben Davidson (Labour) - 13,635

Stuart Armstrong (Act) - 1575

Nicola Grigg. Photo / Supplied

Te Tai Tonga:

Rino Tirikatene (Labour) - 11,128

Tākuta Ferris (Maori) - 5485

Ariana Paretutanganui-Tamati (Green) - 2466