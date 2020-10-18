Election 2020: New Labour MPs prepare for first day at Parliament

New Labour MPs are arriving at Parliament in Wellington this morning for their first caucus after the landslide election result.

In total, 40 MPs will begin new careers in the capital, including New Zealand's first African, Latin American and Sri Lankan Members of Parliament.

The big swing to Labour was compounded by the retirement of 12 National MPs and six from other parties, and the wipe-out of New Zealand First's nine-strong caucus.

New Takanini MP Neru Leavasa is a South Auckland doctor and one of Labour's three new GPs joining the caucus.

He said he would bring his experience to the team. He said his family were "really excited" for him.

"I'll be honest, I'm a little bit nervous. I'm here to learn," Leavasa said.

Rachel Boyack, who won the Nelson seat off longstanding incumbent National MP Nick Smith, said it was "an honour and a priviledge" to be voted in as a member of Parliament.

"I just want to acknowledge the incredible work that Nick Smith has done for the Nelson community over the years and I know I have some big shoes to fill.

"It was a four year job interview for me so I'm really humbled."

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis said she was happy to have her seat returned to Labour and she was ready to "get stuck in".

Helen White, who lost Auckland Central to Green MP Chloe Swarbrick but got into Parliament on the list at number 40, said it felt "wonderful" to be an MP.

"I'm just thrilled to be here. I've spent about 27 years working as a lawyer and I've been working in a field where people have been really hurt by the way that we've [been] led and I just want to get in there and help fix it."

New Zealand's first African MP, Ibrahim Omer, said that was a "huge privilege".

"It's something we don't take for granted because it comes with responsibility," Omer said.

Ahead of her first day at Parliament, new Labour MP Sarah Pallett - who secured a surprise victory over incumbent Gerry Brownlee - tweeted this morning: "We're on team. The work begins ... can't wait."

Meanwhile, Christchurch East MP Poto Williams, who retained her seat, said she was "really pleased" Labour had received so much support in Christchurch, with 51.9 per cent of the party vote in Christchurch going to Labour.

"I think there is more certainty for the people of Christchurch," Williams told Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch.

Williams won the Christchurch East electorate by 14,455 votes, almost doubling her victory from the 2017 election.

"I've worked hard during the last seven years, and hopefully that is reflected in the vote I was able to secure."