Listen live: MP vows to help 'struggling' Chch East; New MPs discuss their victories

Duncan Webb.

Engaging with the east side of central Christchurch is one of the top priorities for MP Duncan Webb.

The Labour politician retained his seat at the election.

He told Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB that it is one of his missions to help the east side of the electorate.

"We know that is a really struggling area. The incomes are really low, housing quality is really poor.

"One of my missions is to go in and engage that community and work out how we lift it up."

A number of Christchurch's newly elected MP's are celebrating their victories today.

National's Waimakariri's MP, Matt Doocey, told Chris Lynch his party's poor result this election is partially due to a lack of "internal discipline".

"You can go back to Jami-Lee Ross, Hamish Walker, Andrew Faloon, we had a leak just before the election, leadership issues," he said.

Although he held on to his Waimakariri electorate, Doocey's majority last election – 10,766 votes – was wiped away over the weekend, with him keeping his seat with a much slimmer 1,976 majority.

"If you don't look like you can manage yourself, no one is going to trust you to manage the country."

"Quite rightly Judith Collins, who I 100 per cent support, has said we are going to have to have a review and a bit of a reset."

National Party support in the electorate also dropped from 53.5 per cent in the 2017 election, to 28.7 per cent in 2020.

"Unfortunately I felt the effect of that."

Labour was the big winner in greater Christchurch this election with nearly all of the seats going to the party.

Matt Doocey (Waimakariri) and Nicola Grigg (Selwyn) are the only National candidates who won their electorate in the area.

Christchurch East MP Poto Williams told Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch that Christchurch issues will be "pushed strongly" at Labour caucus meetings.

"We have our own unique situation here...we are still dealing with some legacy earthquake issues," she said.

She said she was "really pleased" Labour had received so much support in Christchurch, with 51.9 per cent of the party vote in Christchurch going to Labour.

"I think there is more certainty for the people of Christchurch."

Williams won the Christchurch East electorate by 14,455 votes, almost doubling her victory from the 2017 election.

In what is one of the biggest upsets for National, senior MP Gerry Brownlee lost his seat in Ilam to newcomer Sarah Pallett from Labour.

Pallett landed in Wellington today to start work at the beehive.

Labour's Tracey McClellan walked into the Banks Peninsula seat winning more than double the votes of National's Catherine Chu.