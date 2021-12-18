Letters: Vaccine rates, David Seymour and protest at Parliament

Well done to the Herald and so many New Zealanders who have supported the amazing success in our vaccine rates, writes Paul Hicks. Photo / Alex Burton

Well done to the Herald and so many New Zealanders who have supported the amazing success in our vaccine rates.

Good to see Chris Luxon acknowledging this as well.

Pity David Seymour doesn't have the good grace to celebrate the achievement. He bemoans the "disastrous" rollout. Clearly he has been on another planet this last year. If he really thinks that trying to roll the vaccine out any earlier was either possible or would have resulted in a quicker uptake then he seriously misjudges human nature.

The quick uptake took off when people actually realised the seriousness of the issue, and would simply would not have happened while we were living a "free" life earlier in the year.

Paul Hicks, Warkworth

Protest at Parliament

A rainy Thursday afternoon in the nation's capital ... black-clad, sinister-looking motorcyclists revving their engines, looking very pleased with themselves ... placards showing an acute misunderstanding of history (the Nuremberg Codes? The Nuremberg trials? Crimes against humanity?) or demonising the nation's elected leader and government (Fascist? Communist? Hitler? Stalin? ... Make your minds up!), a profound misinterpretation of scientific and medical data and counsel. The co-opting of indigenous, Māori symbols and traditions. American culture wars-style anger and discourse (Trump 2024, MAGA!). Elmer Gantry-style preachers urging the crowd on. All this during a global medical and health crisis — yes, a pandemic. Such sad, lost souls. Not exactly Paris '68, is it?

Christopher Dickson, Heathcote

It's called democracy

The protesters marched to an empty Parliament (says it all, really) with a "Labour must go" banner. Do we need to point out how a democracy (and a protest) works?

Liz Hawking, Te Aroha

Give Luxon a break

Last Sunday's letter by Reg Dempster criticised Christopher Luxon for not visiting the not-so-affluent of South Auckland.

Luxon has been at the helm for barely a couple of weeks so give him a break, Reg, and when he drops the ball you can give it to him then.

Dave Miller, Tauranga