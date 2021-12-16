Letters: The Covid response, Omicron, tests, and cycleways

Police and iwi representatives at the Uretiti Northland border checkpoint. Photo / Michael Craig

Taking stock

Gratitude is not something you expect in politics. And your columnist Andrew Barnes seem to subscribe to this view.

As New Zealand enters the Christmas and New Year season, we are able to take stock of the pandemic so far:

- Fewer than 50 deaths from Covid over two years, a rate less than 1 per cent of that recorded in almost any other country.

- An economic performance as good as any, including growth and low unemployment.

- Internal restrictions on behaviour among the lowest, when taken over the pandemic to date.

- Frequent media briefings and full-scale accountability, including inquiries and robust media scrutiny.

- Vaccination rates reaching 90 per cent for all ethnic groups in Auckland, and soon likely 95 per cent.

- A whole-of-system immunisation system built from scratch, and vaccine passes, verifiers, and mandates developed quickly.

- And a hospital and wider health system that to date has been spared being overwhelmed as witnessed in most jurisdictions overseas.

Of course there have been errors and missteps, but these pale into insignificance compared to those recorded in other countries and for which almost nobody has been held to account for often monumental, and fateful, policy errors.

Peter Davis, Kingsland.

Long-Covid sufferers

It puzzles me why there is almost no public focus on the fact that Covid-19 is a profoundly systemic disease, and that its impacts mean that the world is facing a long-term public healthcare crisis. The death count is but one small part of the picture - there are now millions around the world suffering from long-Covid, even from mild cases.

We have many commentators insisting that we must learn to live with the virus, treating Covid-19 as just another cold or flu, that for many is just sniffles that we get over. Thus we should reduce our attention to case counts, and limit our concerns to hospitalisations and ICU capacity.

However, Covid-19 attacks vascular cells all through the body, not just the lungs, leaving many recovered sufferers with long-term organ and neurological damage. Covid-19 is not just a normal seasonal respiratory disease, but a dangerous disease which we should do all in our power to avoid, by a combination of vaccines and ongoing public health measures to minimise widespread impacts.

Peter Wharton, Pt Chevalier.

Covid and borders

With 1360 cases in New South Wales [on Wednesday] from the variant Omicron, and cases predicted to double every two to three days, Christopher Luxon is still critical of Labour for failing to open the New Zealand border before Christmas. Sick, dead or home-isolating people will do nothing for the hospitality industry! At present we have no Omicron cases which is fortunate as very few of us have had a booster shot for protection.

Northland is still paying dearly due to the refusal of many to do their part and get vaccinated, holding businesses and the rest of us to ransom. A big shout out to those locals and the police dedicated in helping at the border, in order to keep the errant, local unvaxxed from becoming infected and flooding our hospitals or health centres.

Instead of pronouncing them "thugs" why didn't David Seymour get out and help? Easy to referee from the opposition sideline David!

All those on the political right worship for Christmas is the mighty dollar!

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Tax system

Our tax system is one of the worst among developed countries for low-income earners. We are the only country without a capital gains tax. We are probably the only country except the United States that levies income tax from the first dollar.

For example, in Australia, the first A$18,200 is not taxed. Tax saving for a median wage earner of $1600.

We are probably the only country that levies GST on food or does not have a concessionary rate. The food bill is around $200 per week for a family of three, an annual GST saving of approximately $1500. Again if you compare with Australia, where GST is only 10 per cent, the total GST saved would be roughly $2000.

For a family of three with two partners on a median wage, the Australian tax bill would be $5000 lighter. Crossing the ditch would be an attractive proposition, even before considering other factors like higher wages, higher pay when you work extra hours and weekends, lower housing costs etc.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Abuse of workers

It was sad and disturbing to see John Campbell's TV1 report on the abuse some frontline workers have to endure whilst trying to do their jobs. It's unconscionable that people who go to work every day to help receive threats, insults, and most disturbingly, racial slurs. This front line comprised of health workers, police, and service providers are doing essential work, and need to be given our respect and thanks. Times are hard right now and in our Covid world, anxiety and stress can sometimes dominate. But here in New Zealand being kind, whilst not a default position, is also not difficult. We're not experiencing the same level of suffering and anguish as the rest of the world, so before you lash out, pause a moment and think what society would look like without these workers. Is that an Aotearoa you want to live in?

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Climate spending

Thomas Coughlan scrutinises the Government's economic performances, with recognition of a better than expected economic recovery from the past couple of pandemic-controlled years. I take issue though with his assumption National would have benefited from that success too if they had won the election. This does not take into account how National would have handled changes needed to protect New Zealanders with their continual call to open the borders. Using other countries as examples, had we done so, we would not have been anywhere near as healthy, nor as economically sound.

Coughlan also considers left, right economic forecasts, leaning toward a dismissiveness of Labour/Green future policy spending. He emphasises a $4.5 billion spend on climate change as being very "Red" indeed. Now here's the thing. If money, and as much as possible, is not spent on climate change there will be nothing we can ever do to maintain an existing, safe, clean, economically viable future for anyone. The money was needed 10 years ago, but "Blue" politics kept it out of the limelight. Even with all the money in the world we can not turn back the clock on our heating, polluted, unsafe planet, but we can save it burning itself out.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Shake-up needed

Simon Wilson questions plans for "gold plated", off-road cycleways across Auckland, likely to take decades to build, when concrete barriers and a lick of paint on existing roads could provide similar benefits.

While his ideas make all the sense in the world, it is, sadly, naive for him to suggest that such progress could be achieved "cheaply, cheerfully and urgently" by Auckland Transport.

As the Herald reported earlier this year, AT is spending $97 million over four years to build 700 speed bumps ($140,000 a pop). Even relaying 400 metres of footpath in our street is set to take 10 weeks or more, with much of the limited energy expended being devoted to shifting countless traffic cones around. At the local park we're lucky to see one person working for every two or three maintenance staff standing around or sitting in vehicles.

When it comes to tackling Auckland's pressing infrastructure issues, good intentions and even great ideas are not enough to move us forward. A radical operational shake-up of council organisations is long overdue.

Stephen Bayldon, Mt Roskill.

Walking distance

Apart from all the traffic lights now springing up in Taupō, one of the main streets flanking the township, Tongariro St, has literally been turned into a carpark. Down one side there are angle parks opposite one another leaving barely a road for cars to travel between.

We have seen motorhomes parked in there, and cars on the other side of them to the oncoming traffic, reversing out causing all sorts of chaos. This is fender bender country now with the only happy people being insurance companies.

We have been given legs for a reason and Taupō is not a big place, these streets and the township should have been closed off to vehicles altogether, and people can get used to walking again. All motels here are within walking distance of inner Taupō-nui-a-Tia.

Our home is 3km from the town centre and we walk in most days to go about our business; we could count on one hand how many times we have taken the car in this year. We have backpacks, the dog loves it, and so does the midriff.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

Greatest threat

The greatest threat to democracy is inequality. A friend recently asked me why during the Depression, when there were high levels of poverty, crime statistics were unremarkable. He later mentioned that despite the strictest gun laws in the United States, the south side of Chicago had the worst statistics regarding gunshot deaths. I explained to him that in 1928 most of the people unemployed later in the Great Depression were employed. They knew life could be different and they had hope.

In the projects of South Chicago, there is intergenerational unemployment, abuse and crime. They also suffer a degree of institutional racism. The chronicity of this in the world's largest economy has completely eroded hope for most.

John Collinge used the word envy (Herald, December 15) and talks of hard work among the rich. However, half of the top 1 per cent of New Zealand citizens pay less tax than those on the lowest income. I am certainly not envious of wealth as I am in the middle, but on one side I see privilege and entitlement and on the other I see outrage and disadvantage. All people need to have humility and hope, but these are lacking in today's society.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Short & sweet

On success

Criticism directed at both Max Key and Chris Luxon for being financially successful casts a poor light on New Zealand's prevalent tall poppy syndrome. Success should be encouraged as a means to provide a role model to be emulated, not looked down upon.. Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.

On spending

Let's face it the $26 million spent on the flag referendum almost pales into insignificance in comparison to the wasted $51 million spent on the failed Auckland Cycleway over the Harbour Bridge.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On Auckland

It's amazing that Aucklanders have been given their "freedom" now. Could it be anything to do with a wedding which is supposed to be forthcoming?. Anne Parsons, Pakuranga.

On television

Paul Chitty's vote for television personality of the year is bang on for the Turners car auction ad. She never fails to delight me with her infectious smile. An absolute joy to watch. She has my vote with both hands. Gabriella Fraser, Waihi Beach.

On costs

Does this Government really think $51 million is not much for an idea that never was going to work is not a lot of money? And what a price to pay just for consultation fees? Bet St John or the Westpac helicopter would have appreciated $51 million. Too easy for them to spend our money. Ross Donaldson, Mt Albert.

On Opposition

Mike Hosking describes Labour's performance as slow and befuddled, ignoring the fact that it must have been an even more slow and befuddled opposition that allowed them to be that way. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

The Premium Debate

100% agree with you Mike on the needlessness of this last lockdown due to this Government's inability to land the vaccine in NZ and protect us sooner than they did. Biggest and most expensive mistake of 2020/2021. Rachel H.

Mike credulously chalks up slow vaccine supply during a global pandemic to a late meeting with Pfizer but if you want to actually learn about how complex the whole thing really was then it's best to read Matt Nippert's analysis on it, or Marc Daalder's over at Newsroom. It's common for Labour critics to reduce nuanced situations to inane soundbites but most serious analysts conclude that our overall pandemic response has been phenomenal. That was reflected in Labour being re-elected in the biggest landslide in 70 years and will be reflected again in a clear win for a third term. Steve E.

Mike come back from holiday. Please do not leave us to fend off the spin and the constant barrage of rubbish coming out of Wellington. DS is fantastic, funny and clever. Luxon is a true leader. Together with Luxon as PM and DS highly involved we have a chance of rescuing NZ from the cliff Ardern has "kindly" thrown us . Marc C.

Hosking is as predictable as the sun rising every day. Anti-Government rant, completely focused as most right wing zealots on the economy, not recognising or giving credit to two facts every other country is envious of. 1) Our extremely low infection, hospitalisation and therefore death rate. 2) One of the highest vaccination rates in the world. As demonstrated before it is imperative to get the health crisis sorted, then the economy will bounce back quicker. As we look forward to a summer of relative freedom with low infections, the rest of the world is exploding in a new wave of misery. Peter S.

The thing that amazes me is not that Pfizer didn't get a response from the Government to get on with procurement of vaccines, it's that the Government had not proactively done anything about it in the fist place. Woefully negligent and beyond pathetic. Wayne M.

So we have internal borders lifted, a strong, thriving economy, Kiwis heading to the beaches, shop tills ringing, families united for Christmas, a nation hitting 90% fully vaccinated of the 12s and over. So much to celebrate, to be relieved about, to be grateful for. But Mike? He's over there crouched in his corner, spinning his usual tale of woe, telling us how bad things are, and how the new year will be starting "off a very low base".

Perhaps he's just feeling a tad grumpy. After all, no one likes to lose a bet. Has he handed over his box of wine to Stuart Nash yet?. Alfred T.