Letters: On Beehive protest, the vaccination target, the Family Court, and Omicron

Freedom & Rights Coalition protesters on Parliament's lawn, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letter of the week: Christopher Dickson, Christchurch

A rainy Thursday afternoon in the nation's capital… Black-clad, sinister-looking motorcyclists revving their engines, spewing exhaust fumes into the air, looking very pleased with themselves… placards showing an acute misunderstanding of history (the Nuremberg Codes? The Nuremberg trials? "Crimes against humanity"?) or demonising the nation's elected leader and government (Fascist? Communist? Hitler? Stalin?… Make your minds up!), a profound misinterpretation of scientific and medical data and counsel. The illogical co-opting of indigenous, Maori symbols and traditions. American culture wars-style anger and discourse (Trump 2024, MAGA!). Elmer Gantry-style preachers urging the crowd on.

All this during a global medical and health crisis - yes, a pandemic.

Such sad, lost souls. Let's hope it is a sunny day tomorrow.

Not exactly Paris '68, is it?

Many to thank

Peter Davis tells us why we should be thankful (NZ Herald, Dec 17) and one agrees but it is more than that. Our thanks and gratitude must go to the people that made it all happen.

Jacinda Ardern often talks about the team of five million and without the esprit de corps that prevailed we would not have survived as well as we have. There are so many people to thank, starting with our front line people whether it be doctors, nurses, police, the forces, testers, vaccinators etc, and many thousands of volunteers who have given up their time to assist and help those who found themselves very disadvantaged,

Behind the scenes, experts on health and daily survival toiled long into the nights to determine the best steps. It was really a matter of: It came, we listened, we conquered.

It is important for our future we continue on this path.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Thanks to the Herald

Superb! "We Did It NZ" cover of today's printed version of NZ Herald (Dec 17). I say NZ Herald you helped us "do it".

The articles and background information you have delivered to readers, have been thoughtful, easy to read, understand and assimilate. And the daily puzzles have become addictive.

Thank you.

Rosemary Cobb, Takapuna.

Focus on action

Rather than having a nationwide hand-wringing session on what we don't know about Omicron why don't we focus on what we do know and what actions we can take.

We do know that a vaccine booster offers significantly increased protection against infection with Omicron, hospitalisation and death.

Therefore surely we should be reducing the gap between second dose and booster and getting on with the job.

Parliament may have gone into recess but Covid has not. The Government needs to pull itself together and take some decisive action.

You can guarantee that Omicron won't be the last variant, but it may be the last variant that the current vaccine can protect against, so let's use what we can while we can.

The other certainty is that sitting around doing nothing but worrying about it won't make it go away.

John Christiansen, Mt Albert.

Children at risk

New Zealand has reached a 90 per cent vaccination rate of people eligible to be vaccinated. Well done.

But before the "Give me my Freedom back" brigade scream to open the borders, just pause and consider the one million NZ children who are currently unvaccinated.

"Oh but Omicron is only mild" – we don't know that yet. We simply can't risk the unknown consequences of having all those children get sick.

It would be incredibly irresponsible to reopen the borders with Australia (or anyone else) without MIQ at a time when Omicron is clearly about to rampage through New South Wales (as it is through the rest of the world) and us if it manages to get a foothold here. The Government has decided that it has a duty of care towards its citizens, unlike Brazil, the UK, and the US who have all had appalling death rates. This duty of care has provided many sticks for opponents to beat it with. However, it cannot be argued and is a measure of pride that amongst all the countries of the world, ours has been the most successful in combating this disease.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Impact on parents

Loren Portnow's article on the work of the Family Court (NZ Herald, Dec 17) mentions measuring the effect on children.

Parents are affected too.

Let's measure the estrangement of one parent or other from their children as a result of the Family Court decisions, and the long-term financial hardship on a parent as a result of the Family Court decisions.

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Reducing waste

Regarding Simon Moutter's excellent, detailed article (NZ Herald, Dec 16) regarding reducing our huge pile of Christmas waste.

Why is burning some of the waste not a consideration? Surely an especially designed incinerator can be designed and built having regard to clean air.

Surely it would be better than burying it into precious landfills.

Andrew McAlpine, Herne Bay.

Work relations

As Labour's Fair Payment legislation, or "unionisation by stealth" to give it its proper title, gathers pace, it's worth looking at how unionisation in NZ is faring of late.

Currently, less than 10 per cent of private-sector workers think unionisation is a good idea, given that less than 10 per cent of them are members, but when you look at the public sector then almost two-thirds are enrolled in one union or another.

Doesn't that tell you something? It tells me that only those working for the government seem to feel the need for unionisation to protect them from their employer. The vast majority of people, gainfully employed in building the economy of the country through the private sector, are quite happy to forgo unionisation, knowing they get a better deal without it.

Seems to me that NZ doesn't need any Fair Pay legislation, it just needs the Government, as the employer of the public sector, to lift its own game when it comes to dealing with its employees.

John Denton, Napier.

A quick word

I was surprised to see that Nanaia Mahuta was not awarded Player of the year as her ability to run over, through and around opposition makes her our best left winger since Jonah Lomu. Gavin Baker, Glendowie. The anti-vax brigade adequately highlighted their intelligence level on Thursday by marching on Parliament when no one was there.Laurence Mallon, Te Atatu.

Re - Peter Davis letter. What he said!!!Judy Lawry, Golflands.

The global sportsman of the year needs to go to Lewis Hamilton. He was so gracious in "defeat". The last F1 race was a complete farce and Hamilton was totally robbed.

Dave Miller, Tauranga.

We don't need to worry about Dr Bloomfield stating he "won't rule out further lockdowns". Aucklanders know the PM doesn't take his advice! Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

It will be an offence to sell or supply smoked tobacco to anyone aged 14 or under when legislation kicks in from 2023. This contradicts the Government's intent to legalise cannabis, which is mainly consumed by smoking. The cannabis referendum is a condition for Green and Māori party support, and is certainly not based on health and wellbeing. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

It is very apparent that Mike Hosking is living in a dream world that he doesn't allow to be tainted with the true facts and figures. Further proof of this is his recent nomination for politician of the year, David Seymour, who has been irresponsibly campaigning for the rights of nurses and teachers to not have to be vaccinated. David Mairs, Glendowie.

President Kennedy stated: "Ask not what your country can do for you, but for what you can do for your country." It seems many New Zealanders today rely on the former as the easy way out. Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Re-Emmerson's Friday cartoon. What an apt description of Covid anti-vaxxers. Covidiots

Ken Johnston, Kawerau.

I agree entirely with Anne Martin of Helensville's choice of TV's Personality of the Year being the three-legged dog (and the new owner) in the Trustpower ad. There will be many a lumpy throat, including mine, who watches this beautiful ad. Chris Hayes, Mairangi Bay.

I think Chris Hipkins deserves a medal. He has done the work of multiple ministers and fronted up nearly every day to answer questions from the press gallery. A hard working and capable young man...kudos for him. Chris Blenkinsopp, Beach Haven.

I cannot believe there are shortage of timber supplies having worked in the industry for 50 years. Sawmills are still operating at full steam (my grandson manages one) so I know that wood products are not in short supply. The sooner the Government has an inquiry into the supply situation the sooner they will see prices drop. Tom O'Toole, Taumarunui.