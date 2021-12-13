Letters: Primary health heroes, a decent wage, Auckland, Luxon, and property prices

The Tumua Ma Puleono Rally Your Village vaccination event in Otara. Photo / Sylvie Whinray, File

Due credit to primary agencies

As we Aucklanders delight in our newfound freedoms and the pleasure of seeing life and fun come back to our city and region, let's acknowledge, with huge thanks, the mahi of Māori and Pasifika leaders and organisations in getting us to our amazing vaccination rate. We owe them our heartfelt gratitude for where we are today.

Coming from behind in so many ways, not least in facing bureaucratic obduracy, leaders in West and South Auckland rolled up their sleeves and got cracking to bring their people on board the vaccination programme.

Using deep knowledge of their people and cultures, they pulled out all the stops to draw people in, to encourage and reassure them - and it worked. It has been a powerful demonstration of community-led action and a reminder of how much we are all dependent on each other in this challenging 21st century.

Mahi kanapa. Ka nui te mihi mai i a tātou katoa.

Mattie Wall, Westmere.

Wages and profit

The vision, inventiveness and energy of people who have become wealthy by their own efforts deserve to be applauded and well-rewarded. But much wealth has been accumulated by cost-cutting and paying workers as little as possible for their (essential) labour. Workers are still having to struggle to achieve a living wage. Years ago we were assured that wealth and growth would benefit everybody by the 'trickle-down' effect but the current obscene gap between rich and poor suggests someone forgot to turn on the tap.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Rejoin the team

Fear of catching Covid is rearing its ugly head and Aucklanders are being asked to stay away.

Aucklanders in large numbers have also experienced that fear but have had to overcome it. Unlike the rest of New Zealand, we had no choice. Once Delta broke through the border, the numbers in Auckland were too large to contain it, even though the majority of us did what we were told. We had no choice but to overcome that fear if we wanted to reclaim our life.

So is the price that Team Auckland have been asked to pay, by having so many MIQ spaces, in central Auckland too high? I don't know but I do know that we cannot keep doing it.

For the sake of our children our families, our business, our elderly and our front line staff, we have been pushed to the limit and would appreciate it if we once more became the team of 5 million, equally sharing the responsibilities of keeping our borders safe.

Robin Harrison, Takapuna.

Ideal leadership

With Christopher Luxon a declared Christian, will we see him show Jesus' care for the poor, by introducing policies that stop the escalation of our country's devastating inequality?

Will he distribute his wealth to those without homes or other basics of life, in his knowledge of the impossibility of the rich entering the Kingdom of Heaven? Perhaps he will capitalise some of the $90,000 he is currently amassing every week from capital gain on his seven houses and use it to help hundreds of children who are missing out on education because they don't have devices at home.

A Christian in a position of power sounds perfectly wonderful.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Houses are homes

Thank you Pauline Somerville for your letter "The house always wins" (NZ Herald, December 9). One's home has always been associated with family security and welfare. Investors in houses are looking for profit; long-term profit via capital gains. When two or three houses are acquired in one name the banks look at further house purchases as a good investment for them too.

So the next one is bought and the next one and on it goes. The price really does not matter because the price of housing has always gone up and up. This has been going on for decades and increases the division between the haves and the have not's. What should be done?

I would start by limiting house ownership to just two properties, your home and your bach. I would encourage property investors to move their investment into commercial and industrial properties as these underpin the economic engine of the nation and return similar profits.

Our housing market it is being controlled by wealthier and more wealthy investors. Fewer and fewer Mums and Dads get a look in.

Ian George, Howick.

Culprits identified

With the borders having been closed for so long, we now need to face the harsh truth that it is the people who call this beautiful country home who are trashing it.

It isn't international visitors who are dumping their garden waste and bags of rubbish on the roadside or in reserves.

There aren't hordes of unruly tourists who are throwing their bottles, cans, cigarettes, coffee cups and takeaways from the car windows.

It is Kiwis. Far from being 100% Pure, we should be ashamed about the state of this country and the way that we are treating it.

Katie Gormley, St Heliers.

Ukraine solutions

Liz Truss, British foreign secretary says we need to defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors, pointing to the Russia/ Ukraine stand-off.

In this millennium, it appears that most hostilities were originated by the US and UK in the Middle East with costly wars built on lies and fabrications. The disasters following these unfortunate actions cost ten-fold more devastation and loss of life than what we have seen in the Russia Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine has serious issues with corruption and wealth and income inequality. Part of the 1989 agreements around perestroika and the pullback of Russia from many of its neighbouring countries was that Nato would not push up against the Russian borders. When the US is wrestling with ongoing serious domestic threats to its democracy and the UK repeatedly faces grave political challenges at home, it must be convenient to divert the focus to far-away lands and situations.

Working towards a neutral and demilitarised Ukraine would seem to make a lot of sense for all involved.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Space invaders

Correspondent Alan Brennan (NZ Herald, December 13) found very busy Cornwall Park on a weekend enlivening. But crowds are not to everyone's liking.

With the rapid move to apartment dwellings with no facilities for a car, pressure on public spaces will increase. Unfortunately the local maunga have been stripped of their grand large exotic trees so now offer little attractive alternative space.

And the vast Waitākere Ranges, which could absorb very many outdoor devotees, are mostly off limits on the long off-chance that the few kauri trees there might be conserved for future generations who just might one day be allowed near them.

Bob Culver, Avondale.

Testing times

Many developed countries are using rapid antigen tests now, which give immediate results and are so much cheaper for Covid-19 tests instead of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Those who have to travel urgently needing a pre-departure test have to pay $250 for a PCR test. A rapid antigen test administrated by a doctor would be less than $100.

Can the Labour Government please let us know if doctors are allowed to give the rapid antigen test for pre-departure if the destination countries allow rapid antigen tests administrated by a doctor?

Chris Toh, Greenhithe.

Czech mate

I must congratulate you and express great appreciation for the special feature you have been running under the banner The 90% Project. I have been in Prague for a month and, to my surprise, have gained quite a bit of comfort from it.

In Praha, it is almost the first thing I do in the morning - getting my mobile to log on to the latest figures in each area.

It has been very reassuring and so impressive to see the steady progress in each region and city towards the target figure.

Such a contrast to the very slow progress here, where a recent poll showed that 15 per cent of Czechs are determined not to be vaccinated.

I think The 90% Project has helped create the unity and dedicated sense of purpose during the pandemic in New Zealand that has been such a feature of the way the Government and public have managed the crisis. It has been so impressive to observe. That is certainly how it is seen by overseas observers.

My profound thanks and gratitude. Nice for you to receive a bouquet rather than a brickbat I'm sure, and this one is genuine.

Russell Armitage, Praha, Czechia.

Short & sweet

On transport

If the public turn to buses (as they should) Auckland Council will not get the 10c/L petrol tax, now levied on all those filling up at the pumps in the Auckland area. Alison Woodcock, Snells Beach.

On Epiha

Why the hell does the lowlife who shot Matthew Hunt get to wear a Warriors jersey in court? The Judge should have asked it be removed and the Warriors deserve an apology.

Stephen Holden, Weymouth.

On fair pay

Business NZ, enjoy your sulk in the corner but just remember all the other times you claimed it would be the end of the world as we know it when there was a move to improve conditions in the workplace. John Capener, Kawerau.

On vaccine

Those who object to being vaccinated on principle should spare a nod to our predecessors who accepted it as a civic duty. Without them, we would all have faces covered in smallpox scars. Roger Hall, Takapuna.

What about a bit of reverse psychology for the vaccine-hesitant. After December 31 all vaccines cost $1000 for the first dose (boosters are free). Justin Topzand, Kerikeri.

On Covid

Isn't it amazing that Covid 19 will take the exact same holiday in New Zealand, December 13 to January 17, as the Labour Government? No need for any Covid-19 traffic light changes. Brilliant management, what a team. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

The Premium Debate

We should expect more cases in Northland, as I understand there are lower numbers of vaccinated people there. That is the consequence of not getting vaccinated. Monique T.

Why are the unvaccinated in the North given preference over those vaccinated from Auckland? Everyone all around NZ has had months and untold opportunities to be vaccinated. The Government promoted vaccination as a way to freedom - yet it panders to the minority of those who chose to remain unvaccinated . No borders by iwi are acceptable. Come on Jacinda, where are the freedoms promised? Auckland carries the can again. David F.

Yes, bad, bad Aucklanders will "seed" community transmission in Northland - so we need to put huge effort, energy and money into preparing for the unvaccinated to get severely ill and we need to keep stoking general anxiety in the population - just get vaccinated everyone and stop crying out about unequal access. That's a lot cheaper, faster and a whole lot less side effects than actually getting Covid — don't kid yourself, it is real. Potter O

Great to see Northland taking responsibility for themselves but the numbers being talked about of 95 cases a day in hospital seem extremely high as even Auckland hasn't had those high numbers in hospital or ICU. Julie A.

What is important nowadays is not the number of Covid cases, but the severity in those who have contracted it. Why not model how many people are likely to end up in a HC or ICU unit. NZ is highly vaccinated compared to other countries, yet the obsession with just daily case numbers continues. Case numbers are meaningless unless we better understand the details around them - what percentage of cases are vaccinated or unvaccinated, and whether those who have contracted Covid have other underlying conditions, and what those are. Peter M.

We have had a number of family holidays in the North but, seeing they don't want us, all our future ones will be south of Auckland. Ian U.