Letters: Property prices, climate change targeted rate, misinformation, and Aspen the dog

This generation of young New Zealanders are bereft of a chance of home ownership after being 'betrayed by both major parties'. Photo / Bevan Conley, File

Out of house and home

From my perspective, whether one owns seven residential properties - or 17 - is irrelevant. Greed is part of the human condition - and with this in mind, one acknowledges that to benefit from multiple tax-free capital gains, people take the opportunity of purchasing residential property, while ignoring the social implications which are a consequence of such policies.

If the opportunity is there, and it is legal, the general public cannot be blamed for taking advantage. After all, they are only emulating the country's elected representatives.

Because of the terrible social cost, the onus is on our politicians to introduce measures to discourage such investment. However, with the collective snouts of so many New Zealand politicians in the trough of multiple residential housing investment, the chances of the introduction of rent control or capital gains tax is extremely remote.

This generation of young New Zealanders has been betrayed by both major parties. Sad as it is - and completely unfair - this is the reality of life in New Zealand.

Pauline Sommerville, Waiheke Island.

Clear felling

Mayor Goff's opinion piece (NZ Herald, December 6) about a targeted rate to cover commitment for a more sustainable environmental future smacks of hypocrisy when we are informed that Auckland Council has been offered the chance to purchase a piece of land with virgin bush somewhere in the St Heliers area by the owners, the Melanesian Trust, but has refused to consider purchasing that land.

The council is allowing developers to cut down every tree they wish to remove, so they can squeeze more houses on to sections, and especially out in South Auckland, we are losing all our trees and bird life.

How can they make the claim that they wish to plant more trees when they are allowing such destruction of mature vegetation?

We do need affordable housing but what is being built is not affordable.

Patricia Guptill, Wattle Downs.

Fact finding

Influencing others is one of the great pastimes of humans.

Religions have been wooing and persuading people to convert to their dogma since the first "messenger" arrived, in physical or meta physical form.

We are bombarded by advertising 24/7/365 to buy products that we don't need or we should need.

Electoral parties must influence and secure votes and will claim any outrageous promise to do so, knowing that time heals the liability of old words.

Social media, lyrics to songs, and neighbourly gossip, are also throwing in their hats to convince the public of their "truths".

If it is a "hellscape", and age of misinformation as proclaimed by a current government study, there is really only one way to separate the wheat from the chaff and that is education. Reading, 'riting and 'rithmetic.

And a new course in every curriculum called "Rabbit Hole".

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Save Aspen

In a city where expensive, designer dogs abound it is distressing to read (NZ Herald, December 7) of a family who have gone that extra mile to save on of the tens of thousands of unwanted dogs who will be killed, lose that dog because it displayed normal behaviour and injured or destroyed two small creatures in a moment of owner inattention.

If the rather ominously named branch of council, Animal Control, who are requiring that this dog be destroyed, is not advocating for animals then who is?

It is time for a review of the Dog Control Act which allows for a more compassionate overview of the lives of dogs. No dog calculates to do harm.

Taking the life of rescue dog Aspen would be a violent and pointless act of vengeance.

Judy Morley-Hall, Remuera.

Donations dilemma

Lobbying is an insidious activity with mostly money to alter public opinion ( look at America where money rules everything) Seems to become a form of fake news.

The late Robin Williams said all politicians should wear sponsors jackets confirming their spending.

It suggests if you don't have money you don't have any ideas.

Give the parties each an allocated amount to cover these things and try to level the playing field.

I MacGregor, Forrest Hill.

Nineteenth rank

Judith Collins' National Party portfolios - at number 19 - are Research, Science, Innovation and Technology. Does it say something about our priorities that these areas critical for a better future are ranked so low?

Our productivity growth is one of the lowest in the developed world. Is it time to ditch our number eight wire mentality? It's not working.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Taking a life

A young man takes a knife to a party, and ends up stabbing and killing another human being. What's his sentence? Twenty years in prison? Life?

No, just four years, and he'll be out in two.

That's another example of what a joke our justice system is, and why New Zealand is such a dangerous place to live.

H Williamson, Kohimarama.

Aqua vitae

Scottish Water has been heavily involved in advising our government about its Three Waters policy. Scottish Water is said to have gone from "the poorest performer in the UK to one of the best utilities". Here are some recent Scottish Water headlines:

"The number of recorded sewage spills in Scotland's rivers and seas has increased by 40 per cent over the last five years; Scottish Water has been fined £19,000 after untreated sewage was released into the River Clyde in Glasgow; Stephen Whyteside, 40, has been plagued with strange-looking water for the past five weeks, with Scottish Water claiming it was safe to drink; Warning Scots tap water could contain high levels of dangerous chemicals in under three decades; 'Open sewers': 25 Scottish beaches contaminated by faeces."

Bernard Jennings, Wellington.

Licence delays

Watching traffic cop shows on TV leaves viewers with the impression that there are many unlicensed drivers on the road – and that many when given a month to get a licence fail to do so. Are they irresponsible or are they the victims of an overstretched system?

A grandson living on the North Shore and wishing to sit his final test so he could get a job, was told he would have to wait until January – and the earliest free date was in Whangarei. He has now been lucky enough to get a cancellation before Christmas, but it is in Manukau.

This is an unrealistic situation but it is not new. For several years, elderly drivers needing to be rechecked before their licence can be renewed, have faced weeks of delays.

Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden.

Penguin's fate

It's long been said the first casualty of war is truth. I suggest the same applies to protest. Last week protesters at Kennedy Point were happy to have us believe a dead little blue penguin was caused by marina developers. In fact DOC's autopsy stated "the likely cause of death was a result of a dog attack."

G. Wake, Kennedy Pt.

Freebie-jeebies

It is amazing that Mr Luxon found it difficult to refuse his fellow parishioners free airline tickets for a few years (NZ Herald, December 7). Airline executives have had to manage these requests for years.

Surely he has the skills to handle his Christian friends without offending them. He will be required to demonstrate these skills as a political leader .

Peter Burn, Gulf Harbour.

Short & sweet

On RBNZ

Why does the Reserve Bank have such autonomy and why is it not subject to strict scrutiny and audit? Reg Dempster, Albany.

On Luxon

Hooray. I see Chris Luxon is obeying the old rule that says: "Have more business in government and less government in business." Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

On passes

Tak Tothill (NZ Herald, December 7) is right about oldies having problems getting vaccine passports on to their phones. I eventually took a photo of it and I show that. Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.

On checkpoints

I hope every roadblock checking Covid vaccination status of citizens heading North will also be checking vehicles heading both ways. Quentin Miller, Te Atatū.

The North needn't worry about an influx of Aucklanders. With 300 police monitoring the border, Aucklanders will be afraid to leave their homes unattended. Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

On Aspen

As most cats kill birds, I presume all domestic cats will be also considered by the judge for the death penalty. Elaine Richards, Taupō.

On variants

Covid-19: God's way of teaching everyone the ancient Greek alphabet. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

The Premium Debate

Just more evidence that Jacinda Ardern listens to health science is a hoax. Professor Shaun Hendy wondered yesterday why they don't do it. The answer is simply polls. Thierry M.

It is absolutely apparent now who is running the country and that is the Maori Caucus within the Labour party. The idea of Northland checkpoints is the most abhorrent and divisive idea to ever be mooted in New Zealand. The Labour Party has created the most divisions ever seen in this country. It is tragic and creating so much stress and tension. I have friends who have cancelled their Northland Christmas and New Year holiday, as they do not want the stress from non-authority imposed checkpoints ruining their break. Is that not a sad indictment of what this Government has done? Penelope C.

In Switzerland, a country of 9 million people, this week they are getting 9000 people a day with Covid - 90 per cent of them unvaccinated because the country is not yet 70 per cent vaccinated. I think our Government has been going about this the right way. Janet H.

We have a much higher vaccination rate to be starting from and the pockets of low numbers have no desire to actually get vaccinated so hold the entire country up - it's disgusting that a vocal minority of people can hold the majority of citizens to ransom, not very democratic at all. Jason G.

I understood that Dr Bloomfield had total pandemic authority but appears to get overridden by highly unqualified Drs. Ardern, Hipkins and Robertson. David S.

It does appear to me that consideration for people's livelihoods, separated families, and generally people having the freedom to choose their own path wasn't part of the decision making process. Mark M.