Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Ukraine, John Roughan, Steven Joyce, Three Waters, and opinions

7 minutes to read
A boy lies on a makeshift bed in a basement shelter of an apartment building during the shelling of a nearby power and heating plant in Shchastya, eastern Ukraine. Photo / AP

A boy lies on a makeshift bed in a basement shelter of an apartment building during the shelling of a nearby power and heating plant in Shchastya, eastern Ukraine. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: Brett Hewson, Parnell
What a pity that in 2022, we still have authoritarian tyrants like Vladimir Putin willing to ignore a nation's sovereignty and jeopardise world peace in the pursuit of self-serving

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.