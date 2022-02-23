Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson speaks at the opening of the Archibald Baxter Peace Garden in Dunedin. Photo / Gerard O'Brien, Otago Daily Times

A time to listen?

In 1917, Archibald Baxter was forcibly arrested and shipped off to Europe for having the audacity to question the Government's right to compel men to go to war. He was beaten, starved, tortured, threatened with death, sent to the frontline, and then put in a mental asylum to break his mind.

I thought it a little ironic that in October last year Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson opened the Archibald Baxter Peace Garden and spoke about honouring those who stood on principle for what they believed.

I do not condone the behaviour of a small percentage of the Wellington protesters. A vast majority of the protesters are everyday Kiwis most of whom have never protested before.

It is not becoming to ridicule people who have a different opinion.

There are plenty of examples of Government and local Government talking to protesters who were acting illegally. Ex-Prime Minister Jim Bolger is right. The politicians need to get off their high horses and go and listen.

David Hay, Lynfield.

Mums' uprising

I have observed with interest and amusement groups of unvaxxed middle-class mums - with all their Facebook science and their "Voices for Freedom" T-shirts - booking flights and four-star hotel rooms in central Wellington to "join in and support the protest".

Never before have they spoken out, protested, or campaigned about the real and raw systemic issues facing our society such as child poverty, low wages, corporate greed, race inequity, or environmental issues.

Yet as soon as a vaccine passport is put in place to protect them and their children - and this dares to disrupt their long restaurant lunches, daytime movies, cafe brunches, and $300 cut-and-colours - they are incensed and driven to defend their individual "freedoms"

Entitled much?

Megan Burns, Birkenhead.

Mob mentality

The Wellington village mob is having too much fun now to be easily evicted. But chaos ignored becomes anarchy.

We hope that future police will beat any marching mob with massive concrete barriers installed before they reach their destination. Stay alert, Police Commissioner Coster, and act pre-emptively - not sympathetically.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatu Peninsula.

Cold winds

A chill ran down my spine when I read (NZ Herald, February 22) that the Prime Minister said the traffic light system is "likely to stay for winter to combat not just Covid but the return of flu".

I certainly hope there is no intention to roll out the traffic light system and associated restrictions each year to manage common day-to-day health ailments such as flu and the common cold.

Tony Devitt, Avondale.

Discontent dilemma

The Prime Minister, (NZ Herald, February 23) contends that "the Wellington protest is not us".

On the contrary, the protest movement represents a sizable sector of disaffected New Zealanders whose discontent is directly attributable to her Government's hostile and divisive policies.

Her refusal to engage and negotiate with the protesters, is an ineffectual and craven response, a massive failure to deal with and resolve a dilemma of her own making.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Credibility lost

I was starting to garner some respect for the protesters. However, after reading of human faeces being thrown at people, I am quickly going off the whole carry-on.

It's such a shame that there are those who make a career out of protesting and will join any protest because they are anti-government, anti-police, or just plain anti.

Any momentum the genuine protesters had made is now lost and unfortunately, all these protesters will be lumped in together.

They may as well pack up and go home.

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

Authoritarian response

Paul Little's call to bring in the army to end the protest at Parliament (NZ Herald, February 22) is one of the most alarming opinion pieces I have read in a long time.

It is bad enough to dismiss an entire group of protesters as mentally ill, violent and infantile due to the actions of an extreme minority. It is even worse to advocate the response of employing the army to suppress civil dissent.

The idea of large numbers of middle-class urban liberals suddenly embracing a narrowminded authoritarian mindset alarms me far more than the actions of a radical fringe currently encamped outside Parliament.

James Braund, Remuera.

Required restrictions

Christopher Luxon (NZ Herald, February 22) seems rather confused. He notes that: "Kiwis should be able to question the current health response, while also agreeing some restrictions are still required to minimise deaths and ensure our health system is not overloaded".

Yet, a few paragraphs later, he writes: "It is reasonable for non-vaccinated Kiwis to ask what conditions must be met for them to once again participate fully in civil society".

The current mandates are the restrictions to minimise deaths and try to keep the health system working. The non-vaccinated can't participate fully in society - yet.

He is trying to have it both ways.

Richard Cole, Waipu.

Tests no protection

Does Christopher Luxon (NZ Herald, February 22) understand that increasing the use of rapid antigen tests will not protect New Zealanders from Covid? It merely confirms there are vaster numbers of infections in the communities.

To slow the spread to the vulnerable, people will still have to self-isolate and to prevent hospitalisation and deaths, indulge in vaccination.

Marie Kaire, Whangarei.

Princely sums

Are we really to believe that Prince Andrew is about to live the life of a pauper? Certainly from all accounts, he is a very arrogant, spoiled person who has followed a very unwise path. But, in the end, if you can settle a lawsuit with bucket loads of money, live in a large mansion then things can't be too bad.

If I had access to even a minute amount of what he has then I certainly wouldn't be complaining.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Tracking progress

Not long ago, it was not flash to live along train tracks. Then the sustainability brigade made it fashionable. It became a good location and was sought after.

Now Auckland Council is considering slapping people near rail lines with a stupid tax. What does the council stand for? Definitely not for sustainable living.

Will this drive the people off the rails and buses, back to cars?

Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

Ukraine incursions

Vladimir Putin got it right when he said Ukraine has always been an integral part of Russian history.

In the 1850s Crimean War, Russia tried unsuccessfully to annex Crimea.

In the 1930s, there was a famine throughout the Soviet Union. Ukraine was forced to give up a disproportionately large amount of grain for the greater good, resulting in about four million Ukrainian deaths by starvation. This is known as Holodomor, and rates as one of the great acts of calculated genocide of the last century yet is rarely mentioned in the West.

Now we see Ukraine being nibbled away in small chunks, each chunk too small to alarm Nato enough to act decisively. First the Crimea, now other regions of Eastern Ukraine. First Russia declares them separatist states, then separates them from Ukraine by force.

You don't need 150,000 troops to annex regions that want to be annexed.

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Short & sweet

On testing

It is pure fantasy that any testing can make any difference at all to the course of Omicron. It needs to stop now because all it will lead to is the removal of essential workers when they are most needed. Andrew Montgomery, Remuera.

On protest

The protest at Wellington is political. It needs to be resolved politically and that requires diplomacy. A good diplomat would not refuse to negotiate with a party they do not agree with. Ian Brady, Titirangi.

Surely health and safety regulations should be enacted against the protesters in Wellington to stop the spread of Omicron, flu, gastroenteritis, nits and even typhoid. Helen Thorstensen, Unsworth Heights.

The protests got crazier, more violent, and disrespectful of police as NZ had over 2800 Covid cases - the highest in NZs total pandemic. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Winston Peters addresses protesters... there's no show without Punch. Peter Culpan, Te Atatu Peninsula.

On vaccine

Why are our health system resources being used to treat people who have it in their hands to avoid getting sick? Bruce Rogan, Mangawhai Heads.

On priorities

The top priority of our Government, whichever party is in power, must be education. Pythagoras stated it centuries ago: "Educate the children and it won't be necessary to punish the men." Craig Fraser, Mission Bay.

The Premium Debate

End protest with force

The NZ Army is trained and equipped for war, not domestic law enforcement. That is the task of the NZ Police. Are you comfortable with armed NZ military personnel being used for law enforcement? You have to be joking. Andrew R.

I totally agree with the article. Everyone I know is fed up with this rabble. It's about time the police moved them on. Marsden B.

Putting the military on New Zealand streets to forcefully remove New Zealanders, regardless of your views about them, is the worst scenario I could imagine. Jason L.

The only way to resolve this is by the authorities out-muscling the rabble. Talking is futile because that requires the conversation to proceed on the basis of an agreed set of facts. Colin J.

We have accepted lockdowns, roadblocks and now vaccine mandates - and the treatment of dissenters as low information, loony toddlers who don't know what is good for them. And now finally, the supporters of the state want to send in the army against citizens. Anna S.

When excrement is thrown at police, along with white supremacy followers encouraging violence, my support ends. You stand or fall by association. Dain B.

The simplest way to end this protest is to deprive them of food and drinks. The source of food and drinks should be cut off now that all roads leading to protesters are blocked. People will start leaving if they are hungry and they can be allowed to leave with no return. Jose M.

The vast majority of protesters and their many supporters are just disenfranchised members of society who want nothing more than to have their jobs back and a clear timeline for when mandates might end. The protest is already achieving its aim. I very much doubt you would have heard anything about the end to mandates from the PM were it not for the protest. Warren M.