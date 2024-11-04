Johan Slabbert, Warkworth.

Cultural cost

I enjoyed watching the All Blacks play England at Twickenham Stadium, the 125-year-old home of English rugby. For rugby followers, it is an iconic venue that exudes history and excitement.

Western Springs Speedway has been Auckland’s equivalent for 95 years. Its noise was often heard as far away as Pt Chevalier Beach. The start of the Speedway season meant summer was here and Christmas not far away.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, an arm of Auckland Council, is promoting “An evening of family fun” at the Speedway, but with a provisional starting date of November 9. Enriching cultural life in Tāmaki Makaurau is part of its stated intent.

For 95 years, the Speedway has been part of many Aucklanders’ cultural life. Sadly, only councillors Lee, Walker, Fletcher, Turner, Stewart, Newman, Williamson and Watson seem to understand that.

Jan O’Connor, Hauraki.

Positively pointless

Auckland Council’s cultural and economic agency, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, created a campaign to make Aucklanders feel more positive. The campaign cost taxpayers more than three-quarters of a million dollars. The campaign worked. Like Mayor Brown, I now feel positive that we should immediately get rid of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. This organisation is worse than useless and a complete waste of taxpayers’ money. Auckland Council spending is completely out of control.

John Caldwell, Howick.

Turn down the heat

Correspondent Emma Mackintosh (NZ Herald, October 30) expresses disbelief that her fellow citizens are so ignorant they do not include man-made climate change in their top five issues affecting the country.

It comes as no surprise that economic and social issues are currently front of mind for most of us, as these are the issues that we face in our daily lives.

Emma believes that “ongoing droughts, floods, fires and sea level rise” will bring devastation and calamity to our future generations. This raises another issue. A recent study has indicated that our kids are suffering increasingly from anxiety. Further, around 50% stated that climate change was the main cause of their torment.

Perhaps it is time for us to temper inflammatory language around climate change.

George Williams, Whangamatā.

Split decision

The result of the US election is still uncertain, but what is apparent is that the country is deeply divided. When an election result is within such a narrow margin, nearly half the electorate is left feeling voiceless and frustrated.

I suggest that when election results show a margin of 2% or less, a coalition government should be formed. America considers itself the world’s leading democracy, but is democracy strengthened or weakened by a narrow, divisive result which leaves half the voters feeling unrepresented?

Coalition governance would force US political leaders to find common ground and solutions. True democracy ensures that all voices are heard, especially when an electorate is so deeply divided.

James Gregory, Parnell.

Pitch perfect

What an incredible performance we have witnessed from our national cricket team over the past couple of weeks, culminating in another supreme bowling exhibition from Ajaz Patel at his “home ground”. I can only hope that our border control authorities will be happy to allow entry of the portion of the Wankhede pitch (after fumigation) that he is certain to have in his luggage when the team return.

Thank you Black Caps for one of the greatest test series ever in New Zealand cricket history.

Brian Milestone, New Plymouth.

Haka insult

In response to those idiotic remarks from the English rugby player in regards to the haka being binned, I would like to extend my sincere apologies to the people of New Zealand, especially to Māori, from this angry Englishman who takes any such verbal abuse very seriously!

Anthony Lawson, Northland.