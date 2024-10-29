Key point

It was interesting to read the analysis by Simon Wilson about Sir John Key’s views on the American election and his unlikely endorsement of Donald Trump to win (NZ Herald, October 29). But John Key is all about John Key and no one else.

Here is a guy who virtually gave himself a knighthood courtesy of his position, wasted $23 million on a referendum when the country could not afford it, and was happy to pose for a photo at every opportunity with any leader if it stroked his ego. And that continues with his interests in the Silicon Valley company of Palo Alto. It’s not about the common good, but only what is good for Key.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Save speedway

I refer to your story on Western Springs Speedway (NZ Herald, October 25). The suggestion that speedway is happy to relocate to Waikaraka Park is nonsense that surfaces every year. Western Springs is the home of speedway – always has been, always will be. Generations of Kiwis have flocked to this venue on a Saturday night for a great family night out. The location has perfect easy access for all. Try suggesting to the All Blacks to relocate to Mt Smart so cricket can take over Eden Park and see how that goes.

My message goes out to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. You are the voice of common sense. Stop this nonsense. Western Springs needs a new lease so it can move forward with confidence before this national treasure is lost forever.

Douglas Anderson, Whitianga.

Rubbish move

I am disappointed, but not surprised, with the cash-strapped Auckland Council’s sneaky budget deficit-inspired decision to “change” North Shore’s current user-pays rubbish collection charge to an annual fee added to our rates bill. Reviewing my personal budget, on top of a $77 charge for a food scraps bin I don’t need or use, and the inflation-inducing rates increases, this “change” represents a raise in my annual rubbish collection cost of approximately 400%.

Flying in the face of council’s stated goal of less waste to landfill, gone is the financial incentive to those mindful of needless waste and careful of what is thrown into the bin. Instead, we are penalised.

PK Ellwood, Beach Haven.

Anxiety antidote

In his opinion piece, Dr Jarrod Gilbert questions if students today are truly prepared for the workplace (NZ Herald, October 28). He mentions that many students claim anxiety as a barrier to attending classes and, when they do, they don’t participate.

I don’t mean to trivialise mental health, but perhaps universities could help by adding a compulsory course on how to engage, managing anxiety for public speaking and class participation? If students had to attend and show they understood the basics, it might reduce some of the excuses for not attending lectures. It could also help students develop the skills they’ll need for their future careers.

James Gregory, Parnell.

Climate blindness

Above a photo showing again the devastation of land brought on by human-made climate change is a new poll showing New Zealanders’ top five issues affecting the country (NZ Herald, October 29). Weirdly, issues to deal with our changing climate are not one. Inflation, health, economy, housing and crime are the top five. But aren’t these just the ones we know will be badly affected by ongoing droughts, floods, fires and sea rises? Are we really that ignorant as a country that we can’t link these disasters to these issues?

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Manawanui mystery

While speculation rages about what caused HMNZS Manawanui to hit a reef in Samoa, one outstanding question remains. The ship sank on a well-documented reef on the south coast of Upolu, close to Coconuts, one of Samoa’s most famous surf breaks.

Why then, in pitch-black darkness, in rough water and strong wind, was HMNZS Manawanui positioned so dangerously close to the reef? Was this accident a failure of basic seamanship?

Mark van Praagh, Hobsonville Pt.