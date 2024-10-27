Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

University students, youth and opportunities – Jarrod Gilbert

By Jarrod Gilbert
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Students are increasingly disengaged, says University of Canterbury sociologist Jarrod Gilbert. Photo / 123rf

Students are increasingly disengaged, says University of Canterbury sociologist Jarrod Gilbert. Photo / 123rf

THREE KEY FACTS

  • University students are increasingly choosing to attend courses online rather than in person.
  • 55% of millennials are not engaged at work and a further 16% are disengaged, according to a Gallup study.
  • A recent US study found the three most desirable attributes of hiring managers of recent graduates were showing initiative, a positive attitude and a strong work ethic.

Dr Jarrod Gilbert is the Director of Independent Research Solutions and a sociologist at the University of Canterbury.

OPINION

Working at a university is like living in a parallel universe. Each year I’m one year older, but the first-year students remain exactly the same age. In

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand