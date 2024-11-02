Figures obtained by RNZ under the Official Information Act showed Tātaki spent a total of $737,208.58 to address what it said was a decline in perceptions of Auckland among locals and the rest of the country.
The ‘Happy Guide’ campaign followed ‘Eerik’, a ‘Finnish tourist’ enjoying activities around the city, including a dip at Mission Bay, a beer at The Occidental in the CBD, and a kebab on Dominion Road.
But it is unclear if the campaign made the city seem more appealing.
“Through the eyes of a visitor from Finland, which the World Happiness Report 2024 found to be the ‘happiest’ place on the planet, the campaign highlighted those Auckland things - large and small - that can make people happy and encouraged locals and New Zealanders to spend time and money enjoying the city.
“Running for 12 weeks over June-August 2024 across Meta, TikTok, digital video, broadcast TV, cinema, radio partnership, and outdoor media, the campaign promoted Auckland as a place to spend leisure time and money.”
It said two million people across Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Northland, Bay of Plenty, and Waikato were exposed to the campaign.
Forty-eight per cent of those who saw the campaign “felt more positive towards Auckland”, the agency said.
Post-campaign research by the Research Agency showed the campaign lifted sentiment towards the city, it said, and 60% “took action such as considering spending money to enjoy Auckland and/or considering a trip to Auckland”.
“Eighty-seven per cent took away key messages such as ‘there is a lot to enjoy in Auckland’ and ‘Auckland is an ideal destination for a short holiday’.
“Campaign likeability and uniqueness both outperformed a benchmark group of 146 ads from established brands.”
It said those who saw the campaign were more likely to agree with the statements: “Auckland is for people like me”, “Auckland is really on the way up”, and “I often hear people talking about Auckland in a positive way”.
Of the campaign’s costs, $300,000 was funded by Auckland Council’s city centre targeted rate, a special rate paid by commercial and residential property owners within the city centre. The remainder was funded from Tātaki’s operating budgets.