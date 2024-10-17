While we should celebrate linguistic diversity, I believe it makes sense to use English as the primary language in public institutions to ensure everyone receives the best possible care.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Cultural education

Congratulations Dr Nina Su on the extremely well-written opinion column addressing issues arising from the most regrettable incident at North Shore Hospital recently involving a patient’s request for only non-Asian staff to provide care (NZ Herald, Oct 16).

Her article covers a large number of salient points that bubble away in the public healthcare setting whereby many staff are reluctant to speak up due to potential accusations of being racist or culturally insensitive.

Of particular relevance is the point regarding whether culturally-based education for staff has any bearing at all on workplace decisions and performance. This is definitely an avenue that needs to be followed up by healthcare decision-makers, especially when healthcare dollars are so precious.

As a nurse with over 40 years in clinical and health-focused educational roles I thoroughly endorse the concerns raised and agree with the questions posed.

Respect and understanding are qualities that both patients and healthcare providers need to demonstrate and honour.

Maria Carbines, Hillsborough.

Racist demands

Great article from Dr Nina Su, I think she nailed it. Healthcare bosses were wrong to cave into the explicitly racist demands of a Pākehā patient and there are grounds to re-examine the diversity training initiatives which did not prevent this grave incident.

Perhaps the strange debate we are having now about the use of English and other languages in the healthcare setting has its basis in similarly entrenched discriminatory attitudes. If we truly welcome diversity, there should be no threat or problem in hearing other languages spoken.

One can always ask for a translation – as a patient I do that all the time to understand medical terms and acronyms.

Maire Leadbeater, Mt Albert.

Tone-deaf council

Dig behind the fancy branding slogan (Absolutely Positively Wellington) and what stands out is a city under ongoing threat from dysfunctional governance and living on the edge of a fiscal cliff (NZ Herald, Oct 17).

The sobering reality is a city facing once in a generation massive expenditures to address urgent multiple infrastructure issues, which include seismic strengthening projects and the replacement of the city’s notorious broken water systems. Further extraordinary expenditures relate to long overdue major transport improvements, soaring insurance costs and servicing of out-of-control debt levels.

The long-term (so-called) plan and associated budgeting requirements are way beyond the capacity of available funding sources and further rate increases.

Sadly, the beleaguered mayor and council are tone-deaf to calls for changing the status quo and looking beyond their politics and vested interests to build a sustainable financial model.

Central government intervention and support is not a matter of if, but when, which should be welcomed by the residents and taxpayers of Wellington.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

Court delays

The Government’s intention to extend the right to a jury trial by an accused for a crime being committed with a penalty having a maximum sentence of three years in prison does make some sense (NZ Herald, Oct 17).

Currently, the Bill of Rights Act 1990 provides that every person charged with an offence carrying a maximum penalty of two years or more has the right to elect a trial by jury or have a judge-alone hearing. While this right is manifestly crucial for justice to be upheld, the increase in criminality is putting undue pressure on the courts and the justice system.

There is also what appears to be a cynical attempt by some accused to plead not guilty and so extend their freedom before eventually accepting responsibility, this trend also adds to the backlog. Perhaps a better method would be to have a tribunal consisting of a judge, an expert in the field of the alleged offence (an accountant in the case of a fraud, a pathologist in the case of a death, for example) and a member of the public elected by ballot.

This would not only give the accused a fair hearing but would also reduce the time and expense involved in delayed or extended hearings.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.