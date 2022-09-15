Supermarkets should shelve the loyalty schemes, giveaway promotions and gimmicky advertisements and freeze prices, says one writer. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

Enough promotions

There is a perfectly rational explanation (NZ Herald, September 14), as to why food prices have risen at the fastest rate in 13 years. A virtual perfect storm of adverse weather, increased fuel costs, which flow on to increases in shipping and road transport costs, and rising labour costs all contribute to the eye-watering grocery prices we're currently experiencing.

But a recent study places New Zealand grocery prices sixth highest in the world out of 38 countries, so those reasons rapidly fade at the checkout, particularly when the duopolies are conservatively estimated to be making one million dollars daily in profit. Rather unconscionable and indefensible come to mind. It's doubtful the major players will voluntarily change their behaviour in a timely manner without urgent government intervention, but they might garner more support if they use the money spent on loyalty programmes for free cutlery and vapid ads depicting a shopper so amazed she can afford standard grocery items, and apply that money to price freezes. When it's a choice between heating your home or food for your family, knives, forks, and hackneyed ads really don't matter.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Train robbery

We were indeed "Robbed" of a superannuation scheme (NZ Herald, September 8) that would now be worth 10 times more than today's combined KiwiSaver funds.

Also, 1975 was the year of the Great ART Theft when the new Muldoon-led National government made Mayor Robbie's Labour-approved Auckland Rapid Transit scheme disappear. Short-term thinking has cost us dearly.

Michael Smythe, Northcote Pt.

Separation of state

The passing of the Queen will no doubt reignite the debate about New Zealand's head of state and the potential for a republic.

For my tuppence worth – I'm very much in favour of the status quo i.e. a Westminster style of government. This separates the powers of the courts, police, armed forces, and Parliament, all warranted by the reigning monarch and the Governor General.

Most people are unaware of the protection from Parliament this affords them. Presidential republics have a worldwide habit of delivering poor outcomes for their citizens, but brilliant outcomes if you happen to be in the top 5 per cent. All the 5 per cent have to do is somehow convince 70 per cent of the sheep below them what a wonderful idea it would be to have a politically elected head of state who controls the courts, army, and police.

Have a good look at the USA before you decide which one is for you.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

De-colonised

I am from Trinidad and Tobago, a former British colony. We have a population of 1.4 million people and an area of 5128sq km. We became a republic in 1976.

In this 21st century, I find it archaic and bizarre that bigger countries such as New Zealand, Australia and Canada have not abolished the monarchy.

Justin Sobion, Pt England.

State successor

There is now and will be a growing discussion on the country's head of state.

The decision to remove the monarch as head of state is the easiest part of the process, but the whole process is not simplistic. The more difficult, and important, part is what to replace it with.

It is often said that the greatest argument in favour of a constitutional monarchy is the power it denies to others.

We should not become too set in our opinions nor vote on any change until we have a fully discussed and worked-out alternative.

George Hawley, Hamilton.

Head line

I would hope that future debate around a homegrown head of state would be rather more logical and rational than some of the recent correspondence on the subject. For one thing, I suspect the great majority of New Zealanders would want to exclude ex-politicians from the role. Since we have adopted the German electoral system, why not elect a president in the German way, by a secret ballot without debate by parliamentarians? The term is five years, with a second term possible, which should satisfy the continuity freaks.

And for those who are convinced of the value of a hereditary monarchy, I have a further suggestion: simply make the Māori king our head of state.

Warren Drake, Ōrākei.

Energy needs

In reply to John Hampson (NZ Herald, September 13), there are better ways of supplying future electricity needs than shutting down the smelter that provides the world with high-quality, low-emissions aluminium. If it is shut down, world emissions will increase.

If it is given a long-term contract, the smelter can be modified so that it can make a major reduction in output during dry years.

For future power supplies, we should be exploiting reliable low-emission sources such as geothermal, hydro and, in the not-too-distant future, nuclear.

In the meantime, we desperately need more gas. When the need for storage is taken into account, large-scale wind and solar are not an option.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

Maunga upkeep

Paul Majurey's summary (NZ Herald, September 13) of the decade since the Tāmaki Makaurau Redress Act overlooks one area. Many of the maunga, which councils ran responsibly over the past century, are now overgrown with weeds, with natural grazing abandoned in favour of mowing.

Shrubs and trees remain unpruned, flaxes still in pots, ugly tree stumps, unsightly orange plastic fences that were not there prior to Tūpuna Maunga Authority control and garish ribbons still marking exotics yet to be felled. Surely manuka stakes could replace those fences if they are to be permanent fixtures?

Millions of public funds are allocated to the kaitiakitanga of the maunga - yet it is difficult to see the result.

Mary Tallon, Hauraki.

Sung blue

I wish to endorse the sentiments in two recent letters (NZ Herald, September 12 & 14) regarding the singing of the New Zealand national anthem.

Anthems are meant to uplift, inspire and unite people, not depress them as some of the renditions of it have done recently when it has been sung like a dirge.

It should also be sung in a pitch that is easy for the public to join in with.

Some recent criticism of the anthem would be better aimed at the rendition of it rather than the anthem itself which is great when rendered in its original intended form.

I am sure our sports teams would be more enthused at the beginning of their games if the crowd were able to show their support in a much more vigorous manner.

Val Baillie, Three Kings.

Ruinous roads

Auckland Transport seems to be totally out of control. The state of the roads around suburban Auckland and many arterial links are littered with potholes. If they were hit by a motorcycle, it would probably end in tragedy - not to mention the countless damages being incurred by motor vehicles.

None of the traffic lights in the city seem linked, one set turns green, you arrive at another set in 100m and they turn red.

In Newmarket, AT is currently building four new pedestrian crossings and lights within a 500m corridor - to complement the other two sets of lights already there.

Is it just me or do other readers feel that things with AT is totally out of control and accountable to no one?

John Roberts, Remuera.

Queen's medal

In reference to Florence Young's letter on her Queen's visit medal (NZ Herald, September 14), yes I too was delighted to get a lovely shiny medal attached to a blue ribbon as a child at school in the 1950s to mark Queen Elizabeth's first visit to New Zealand.

As I recall, these medals may have only been awarded to the oldest school child in the family, which may explain why her sisters didn't have them. I've polished mine and have been wearing it this week in honour of Her Majesty.

Digby Sygrove, Tauranga.

Short & sweet

On monarchy

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth, now might be the time to debate the whole question of inheriting titles and wealth and the role of the Church of England? Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

How cruel the monarchy has become. Harry banned from wearing his military uniform to the Queen's funeral as not a "working" royal while Andrew has an exemption and will. Robyn Tubb, Silverdale

On council

Ann Wilson observes (NZH, Sept. 14) 80 per cent of Aucklanders do not trust the council. Less than 40 per cent of Aucklanders vote in local body elections. There is only one way to change the council and it is not by not voting. Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

On mandates

With the removal of masks, it is so beautiful to see everyone's smiles again. Helen Lowe, Albany.

As a struggling pensioner, can I get a refund on returning the unused masks? Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On holiday

A public holiday to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II - one day for workers and a week for MPs says it all really. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

The Premium Debate

NZ inches closer to becoming a republic

We simply do not have the calibre of people needed to wrest ourselves away from the Westminster systems, including the legal minds of the Privy Council, (even though appeals have now been removed), that would be needed to forge ahead on our own. Then there are the complications around Ti Tiriti O Waitangi if the Crown were removed. I doubt it will happen in my lifetime, and there is no need for us to become a republic anyway. Chris K.

I also thought it wrong that this be discussed before her Majesty's funeral but after reading how King Charles sacked his loyal staff before her funeral I have reconsidered my position. Chuck B.

It is not disrespectful to raise the issue of NZ's becoming a republic now that the Queen has died. In fact, if my memory serves me correctly, that timing had often been trotted out in the last few years as "appropriate" by those who thought republicanism had an eternal place on the "too hard" basket. NZ is well overdue to become a republic. Yes, I respected the Queen as a person - but seriously, neither she nor Charles is an appropriate Head of State for this country. Our unwillingness to make one of our own into a Head of State is cringeworthy and downright embarrassing, as is our flag. I, along with most other New Zealanders, do not have a Union Jack in the top left corner of my brain. Forget all the garbage about which form of republic - something like the current Governor General, chosen by Parliament with a 75 per cent vote (to stop any embarrassing repeats of the HolyJoke debacle) will do fine. Douglas S.

Keeping the monarchy is imperative to New Zealand maintaining some of its identity. Remove it and I fear we would be soon unduly influenced by China to be a Pacific outpost for their military, farming and fishing. Nothing good will come out of becoming a republic. Mark D.

From a New Zealand taxpayer perspective, a monarchy is considerably less expensive than electing a president or head of state. The cost of the occasional royal tour and Governor General is certainly less than rebuilding our whole political system to accommodate an extra parliamentary level of government both financial and, fuss and bother. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Kirstie P.

President Jacinda anyone? Lorraine H.