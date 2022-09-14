Residents gathered at Fortyfoot Lane Reserve in Sunnyhills to discuss the proposed sale of small reserves by Auckland Council. Photo / Supplied, File

Space wars

Simon Wilson only scratches the surface (NZ Herald, September 13) on the sale of parks. Naturally, people get up in arms when "their" local public green space is sold. However, rebellion will rise until the public can see the overall picture of parks and open space in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Auckland Plan and Unitary Plan have failed to provide this vision and various policies have been developed over the past 10 years to address this issue. However, councillors voted last month to review this bureaucratic, complex "Open Space Framework", which was to give clarity for all parks. This plan, policy or framework attempted to set the standards and guidelines for everything from pocket parks, and sportsfields to regional parks. Any future review must be simple, visionary, and connected to communities. It must be based on equity of access such as the right of every future Aucklander to have easy access to a green space within at least 300m walk of where they live.

I hope all elected candidates will ensure the public is fully involved in developing a more visionary open space and parks plan for Auckland.

Kit Howden, Mt Eden.

Park envy

Simon Wilson's article (NZ Herald, September 13) highlights an important issue. He supports selling parks in areas seemingly better off to buy new parks in South Auckland. Auckland Council is in serious financial strife but this is a very poor plan.

The council should be adding more parks, not selling and must cut its cloth to fit

the current financial circumstances.

The envy that others have more confirms the Labour-controlled council has lost touch with communities.

We need change to protect our parks and key assets; vote accordingly.

Mike Single, Bayswater.

Reading room

The Government deserves no credit for restoring freedom to New Zealanders by abandoning the Covid restrictions.

While I accepted some restrictions initially in the cause of the greater good, clinging onto power by retaining them in force long after they were no longer necessary, and solely to ameliorate their woeful management of the health sector, was self-serving overreach for purely political purposes. It was not required by the science and simply constituted unbridled gall.

Now, deliberately refusing an inquiry into the efficacy of their management of the past two and half years is solely to conceal their ineptitude.

They can't read the room, and the room doesn't trust them anymore.

Fred Wilson, Devonport.

Mission complete?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern claims that scrapping Covid precautions means we are "taking back control". Does she really think she can just talk Covid into extinction like that?

We are still at over 1000 cases per day, and that hasn't changed for six months, even with mask-wearing. Her declaration reminds me of when George Bush stood on an aircraft carrier in 2003 claiming "mission accomplished" in Iraq. The US did get there in the end, but not for another 18 years.

Hopefully, Covid won't be among us for that long but I sure know Covid is something you can't wish away just by abandoning your protections against it.

Jeremy Hall, Hauraki.

Critical mass

I'm not the PM's greatest fan but can see why she must get pretty frustrated at times.

That she has handled the nightmare called Covid for the best benefit of all of us is beyond doubt. Now she gets to the point we've all been waiting for; ability to extinguish almost of all the rules built up over the past two and a half years, and still the naysayers (different ones now) pop up.

Sorry Jacinda, but you're damned either way.

Michael Newland, Matakana.

Strong democracy

With the passing of Queen Eliizabeth II, some politicians in Australia and New Zealand suggest maybe now is the time to consider whether both countries should become republics and recognise King Charles only as the head of the Commonwealth, rather than as head of state of both countries. They seem to think that we would gain a more advanced democratic form of government than the present constitutional monarchy.

The facts do not support this. The Democratic Index published annually by the London Economist, which takes into account such things as whether national elections are free and fair and the security of voters, shows that the two most democratic countries in the world, Norway and New Zealand, are both constitutional monarchies.

However the US is only ranked 26th in that list, which is somewhat ironic, given the US continues to promote its republic to the rest of the world as the ideal form of a free democracy.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Mother country

Contrary to Frank Olsson's assertion: as the portion of New Zealanders with English ancestry is about 40 per cent (NZ Herald, September 13) the latest Foreign and Commonwealth Office web page states: Around 80 per cent of New Zealanders can claim some British ancestry and some 17 per cent (est) are entitled to British passports.

Clearly our ancestral links with the United Kingdom are strong so there is every justification in retaining our sovereign Charles III, King of New Zealand as Head of State.

Roger Apperley, Auckland Central.

President Richie?

Putting another slant on Frank Olsson's opinion (NZ Herald, September 13) that the monarchy is an outmoded concept and should be replaced by a resident head of state.

That's easier said than done. It would require devising an infallible system to elect/appoint a "gracious" president, for a fixed term (say five years), or for life, and clearly define the head of state's powers.

And those powers would have to be strictly limited, just like the monarchy. Is there any other republican/presidential/ authoritarian country we would like to emulate (US, China, Russia)?

The present constitutional system may be "bizarre", but it works well, and to turn it on its head would be of no material benefit to anybody.

Would a home-born, retired (knighted?) rugby "great" be fit for purpose?

Jack Waters, Taupō.

Surgical precision

If this Government is intent on adding any more public holidays to the calendar it really needs to think a bit harder about when it is scheduling them. While I understand the motives behind the one-off holiday on September 26, it's really disrupted my schedule - I was supposed to get cataract surgery on that day, and I'm sure many others are in similar situations.

Michael Smol, Mt Eden.

Young raiders

The ram-raiding crimes committed by young children really disturb me. I am shocked this can happen here.

Children must be clearly warned that there are severe consequences if they commit criminal acts and that they will not be allowed to get away with it.

Parents or guardians need to be proactive by having open communication channels so that their children feel comfortable in confiding in them about their problems. In addition, parents also need to regularly monitor their children's behaviour

Errant parents must be held accountable if their children commit crimes.

Teachers too can play a proactive role in identifying errant youth who may commit crimes so that early intervention strategies can be initiated to nip the problem in the bud.

These actions have been proven to be successful in certain nations overseas and we should do the same here.

Vimala Menon, The Gardens.

Mystery markings

Over the past two weeks as I have gone to collect mail and newspaper from my letterbox, I have noticed markings, tagging, spray painting, whatever title you like to give it.

There are lines, arrows and other markings on road, footpath, berm and along the grass outside my property all in different colours, and past my property and another four houses up the road.

I phoned Auckland Council to inquire. Three people told me they did not know and transferred me to Watercare, where I talked to someone in accounts. They transferred me to another department and, by the third transfer, I finally had the faults department.

The person said he would look into it for me and phone me back. He phoned back approximately an hour later and told me nobody knew anything. He would contact me if he had any more information. He later left a message that said they would be out to take photographs of the markings.

Here's hoping they can find the great mystery, as it's eating away at my rates.

Graeme Rose, Pakuranga Heights.

Short & sweet

On royalty

Can we please let Queen Elizabeth II be mourned and buried before we talk about changing our country to a republic? It just seems so disrespectful. Susan Wilson, Surfdale.

The mere thought of a bunch of egotistical wannabees lining up to be elected New Zealand's Head of State makes me cringe. PK Ellwood, Beach Haven.

On Rattue

After showing his true, anti-royalist colours (NZH, September 13), Chris Rattue should have the courage of his convictions and, if he does take the holiday, he should do charity work or donate what he would have earned to a charity. Michael Jones, Hamilton.

On Queen St

Many of us will be avoiding a $150 fine caught driving in a restricted area of Queen St by avoiding it altogether. With little directive about where you can and can't drive, who would even want to take the risk? Bob Jessopp, Massey.

On housing

Christchurch Council votes against intensification rules; why has Auckland Council not done the same? Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

On Hillary

What a really good overview and observation from Peter Hillary (NZH, September 14). Concise and accurate, Peter beautifully exposes the humbleness of his late father, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Stephen Holden, Manurewa.

On maunga

Paul Majurey (NZH, September 13), may we keep our soccer clubrooms operating on Māngere Mountain for our community? Michele Morrissey-Brown, Māngere.

The Premium Debate

Food prices rise at fastest rate in 13 years

That's what happens when you lock down a country, lock out the workers and print money thereby increasing the value of farming land. Oh, don't forget the wholesale repurposing of massive swathes of horticultural land to new housing. 100 per cent Government created. Anna M.

Inflation has been driven 50 per cent by external factors and 50 per cent by internal factors according to economists. So 50 per cent of it you can blame the Government in the sense of closing the borders, raising minimum wages, free public holidays, five days extra sick leave and other business costs. Max R.

Fruit and vege up 15 per cent - why? Because transport costs are up massively (oil prices and supply chain disruptions) and it was the wettest winter on record, which is bad for growing things. Half the commentators here are going to blame the Government, but not much they can do about the weather or the war in Ukraine. Chris R.

I just checked and found that food price increases in the UK were higher at 10.4 per cent and the US at 10.9 per cent so we are not doing too badly. John S.

I wonder what the indirect costs of global warming have on food. Is it cheaper to clean up our house or continue to pay for insurance, flood relief and disaster remediation? Time to adjust responsibly. Bridget G.

When I was growing up, people who could eat takeaways, order school lunch etc...were considered rich. Now it is people who can afford to buy fruit and vegetables. If we want a healthier society, we should scrap GST on fruit and vegetables. It would save us heaps of money long term. Nicole F.