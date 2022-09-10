Letters: Public hearing into abuse in state care, Queen Elizabeth II

Abuse in State care is a highly common trend. Photo / File

Left wanting by public hearing into abuse in state care

The public hearing into the abuse in state care of the disabled and mentally ill has come and gone.

Quite frankly, I feel ripped off.

If the object of the exercise was to finally bring justice to those children and adults abused in the care of the state.

In what other area of law would being listened to be considered justice?

The various government departments entrusted with the care of our most vulnerable have acknowledged allowing the most appalling abuse to occur.

But it seems now those individuals whose lives were trashed are expected to take on the State in the court system all by themselves.

The hearings showed how badly damaged many of the abused still are, yet in this damaged state, one by one, it seems their only recourse is to attempt to again "prove" abuse the State knows full well has occurred through the very thorough investigation of the Royal Commission legal team.

As a survivor of abuse in State Care, my belief is that the State should be offering each survivor full and just compensation for the abuse the Commission has uncovered and the State has admitted to.

Name and address withheld

Where is the manaakitanga among our children?

I am shocked that children under 16 continue to conduct countless ram raids.

I am extremely disappointed that the parents of these offending children have not taught their children the basics of manaakitanga.

Manaakitanga is about showing respect, decency and care towards the community and whānau.

We seem to have lost even the basics of bringing up children today.

I feel we need to adopt a zero-tolerance policy. We need to nip this problem in the bud quickly before these offending children conduct even worse crimes as they get older.

If the parents cannot control their children, then the parents should be severely fined and even jailed in recidivist cases. This is how this problem is dealt with in the US and UK.

Sudhir Rajagopalan, Auckland

White Lady

The White Lady food truck was operating long before most (all?) of the adjacent businesses which are now complaining about its presence.

There are shades of those who buy houses near Eden Park and then moan about the noise etc.

The White Lady mobile takeaway food outlet on Commerce Street, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Jocelyn Olesen, St Heliers

ER II

Queen Elizabeth II was a truly amazing woman and a selfless servant to the people over her 70 reign.

However, will Canada, Australia, New Zealand and many Caribbean countries now transition to becoming republics?

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay