The Peace Train in Hagley Park, Christchurch was donated by Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens. Photo / Christchurch City Council

No justice for teen rapist's victims

What a sad and tragic outcome for four young women at the hands of rapist Jayden Meyer (NZ Herald, September 6).

Look no further than the article on page A11 the same day (Gloriavale women seen as 'modern-day slaves') to realise it's not surprising that these victims have been re-victimised by the justice system. Women are collateral damage and it's incomprehensible that in 2022 a woman's sovereign right to her body and her sexual behaviour can be trampled and discarded in the most callous way.

The offender has little comprehension of the seriousness of his offending and I wonder how a psychologist could deem him a "medium" risk of re-offending. It's doubtful a sexual violence prevention course will be effective for someone who doesn't believe in a woman's right to say no. So what of the victims who have suffered so much?

The stats are bleak and potentially they may suffer acute physical and mental health problems for the rest of their lives. To add insult to injury, why is one of the victim's family's almost bankrupting themselves to provide counselling for their daughter?

There is no justice for these victims.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Power play

The European energy war is already affecting electricity and fuel prices in New Zealand (NZ Herald, September 5). It can only get worse.

We have huge increases in petrol and diesel prices and electricity prices will follow. High overseas prices for fertiliser and methanol mean our ammonia urea and methanol plants can afford to pay more for gas. To compete, gas-fired generators must pay this higher price and increase their power price. Power from Huntly is also more expensive because the international price of coal has more than doubled. The $85 per tonne carbon tax further increases the Huntly price by about 8 cents/kWh.

Unfortunately, our electricity market pays all generators the price set by the most expensive generator. When Huntly sets the price, hydro generators reap windfall profits and the consumer effectively pays the carbon tax on hydropower. Crazy.

With a rational electricity market, a substantial increase in the cost of power from gas and coal would not have a great effect on the retail price.

Much of UK and EU industry will be forced to shut down this winter because of high power prices. We must reform our electricity market to avoid a similar risk of economic disaster.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

All ceremony

What a waste of taxpayer money sending the PM, and no doubt her entourage, to an international convention - or a politicians' version of the Academy Awards. Their record speaks for itself.

International tensions and co-operation between countries have never been worse.

Russia's dominance over Europe threatens world peace as does China's dominance of all Asian countries and expansion into the Pacific.

A billion of the earth's citizens are suffering from malnutrition, many face a slow death from starvation with the world running out of food from overpopulation by 2050.

Accelerating catastrophic out-of-control climate events claim thousands of lives almost on a daily basis with already 50,000 species becoming extinct per annum.

Ten billion trees are lost from deforestation every single year. The very real threat of a nuclear holocaust in Ukraine. Corruption in African and South American countries is running riot. A cold war between the US and China is imminent.

The Pollywood extravaganza is just so much hot air and political posturing. Oscars should be handed out to world leaders, not for what they have achieved, but what they haven't.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Life goes on

Home detention for bashing an elderly man; home detention for raping and filming four girls.

What is the point of having a court case when the offender's life goes on as it did before?

I have always wondered what the police feel when such a sentence is handed down.

After all, they have spent so much time getting the cases to court.

Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa.

Testing rigour

On reading Denise Hansen's letter (NZ Herald, September 5), I thought surely some medical practices are not still doing it.

In 2019 I had my two-yearly test for licence renewal. The practice nurse set drawing tests for visuospatial/executive expertise, naming illustrations of animals, memory test for words and numbers, subtraction, tap the table each time the nurse said the letter A from a list of jumbled letters, repeat two sentences from memory, name the maximum number of words in one minute beginning with F, an abstraction word test, delayed recall of the words in the first memory test. And finally orientation; did I know the date, month, year, day, place and city?

Fortunately I passed, but was somewhat disturbed that this test should be for the renewal of a driving licence. I was assured the same test was given to everyone.

I would have thought a question or two about the road code should at least have been included. This Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test (note the Canadian connection) indicated it is to assist health professionals in detecting mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease. Apparently, the test result goes on your medical file and cannot be erased.

Peter Norwood, Devonport.

Well informed

Front page news (NZ Herald, September 5): the Government is busy trying to make us believe that protecting character housing is against the spirit of the National Policy Statement on Urban Development. Do any of them remember the song "little boxes, little boxes, made of ticky tacky"?

Jump to page three, now they are trying to stop gangs hiding assets. Hang on, which "gang" are we talking about here? Jump to page eight and nine. Thank God for Jarrod Gilbert. I will stick with you, bro. Perhaps the term white collar criminal can be stretched to anyone with a tie around their neck.

Then on page 10 another great article with John Ryan, the watchdog who keeps his nose glued to the money trail for us.

Thank God for you and your colleagues at the NZ Herald for continuing to search out the truth.

Steven Sheath, Great Barrier Island.

Transport omissions

Simon Bridges' column (NZ Herald, September 5) started off so promisingly.

Philosophies about a smarter response to transport emissions are being weighed up but may well be wasted if 90 per cent of road users are private road users. Why then end the column with the grand hypocritical statement to "not waste time putting these disincentives to minimise car use", whilst the main problem - the fact that work and home are often far apart - has not been touched on at all?

Would it not make more common sense to address the root cause, before crippling the powerhouse of our economy?

On top of this convenient omission is Auckland Council's responsibility to fix emissions through higher excise and taxes on fossil fuel consumption ("new road charges"). Meanwhile, it also conveniently ignores the enormous ramifications our electric vehicle fleet has on the nation's power grid usage.

Yes, possibly, minimising unnecessary use of any vehicle on the road could be a starting point but crippling our electricity grid as well as our already fragile largest economy - Auckland - makes no sense at all.

Rene Blezer, Taupō.

Return visit

On August 7 after driving into the city for the first time in possibly five years to drop off a family member for a show at the Aotea Centre, I receive a warning notification from Auckland Transport advising me that I have incorrectly travelled in the "Queen St Essential Vehicle Area" (EVA).

The EVA area runs between Wellesley St and Wakefield St and operates 24 hours, seven days a week.

I would like to add that on that particular evening it was raining very heavily and Queen St is not that well lit and no obvious restriction signs were visible.

The letter started by advising me that Auckland City Centre is changing to become more like the vision expressed in the city centre master plan, CCMP. This means fewer cars and more space for people. Well, good luck with that vision because I see it as driving more people away from the city centre just at a time when they are needed the most.

Mike McFarlane, Pakuranga.

Train in vain

If Yusuf Islam wants to make a meaningful contribution to peace and tolerance (NZ September 5), he could issue an unequivocal public statement that he was wrong to go on television in the late 1980s and endorse a campaign of attempted murder against Salman Rushdie.

By today's standards at least, threats of violence against Anglo-Indian novelists of global renown do not seem especially diverse, inclusive or peaceful. To date, the best Mr Islam has managed is some flaccid nonsense along the lines of "I was only joking".

If he lacks the basic moral fibre to renounce the fatwa and his past sentiment without caveats, his "Peace Train" donation to Christchurch is nothing but false hagiography that New Zealand should play no part in.

Ben Sanders, Hauraki.

Short & sweet

On priorities

How is it that the Government has $9 million for a research partnership with Nasa, but no money to repair SH1 in Northland? Richard Murray, Henderson.

On growth

The coming intensity of population in our inner suburbs makes one wonder if the sewerage system can handle it. I suppose we always have the harbour as a backstop for the overflow. Brian Cuthbert, Army Bay.

On housing

Continually frowning, head nodding, and uttering "absolutely not" won't solve the housing problem. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On government

Judging this Government's performance over the past year or so, the next Government certainly will not have a "hard act to follow", no matter who it will be. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On moonshot

Is it just me, or is the exterior of the latest and greatest Nasa rocket mostly covered in rust? Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville Pt.

On farmers

We are on the cusp of a world first in eliminating Mycoplasma bovis with affected farmers

compensated $130 million since 2017. Have we heard a "thank you" from Groundswell to the taxpayer? Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

The Premium Debate

What if our hot economy won't slow down?

The economy is not running hot. Businesses all across the country are on go-slow due to shortages of staff and materials. Businesses can't get new staff, many people are still off sick or isolating, and the teams are overloaded. Restaurants and bars close several days a week. Many businesses operating reduced hours and limited services. Supplies that used to be available next day take weeks or months. That's become our everyday life and we are just getting used to it. People leaving for overseas. Government handouts to more than a million Kiwis, some of them dead or overseas. That's not running hot. It's dysfunctional. Sue J.

Thanks Liam. You are right. I've been saying this for a while. Interest rates are going higher, a lot higher, they need to go higher than CPI rate to restore balance. Don't be surprised if we see a 6 per cent OCR next year. This is based on contrarian views on economics channels on YouTube. Seems these people are more on the money, so to speak, compared to the legions of politically-appointed members on central banks like our own Reserve Bank. Central bank independence is a myth, and those on the board appear unable to see the forest for the trees. Matthew S.

The interest rates will rise until it slows. There is no way out of that certainty of a slowdown, Liam. David H.



It's interesting that Liam notes that mortgage holders aren't having any trouble paying off their loans yet. This would have to suggest that they are already getting a reasonable rate of pay and wage increases are not required. This is the first step in the battle against inflation right there. Now if we could just get people to work longer and harder we could begin to nail increased productivity. Roy H.

Longer and harder doesn't increase productivity, Harder and smarter are what you're after. Steve M.