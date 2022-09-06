Voyager 2022 media awards
Letters: No justice for teen rapist's victims, an energy war, the United Nations, and lenient sentences

The Peace Train in Hagley Park, Christchurch was donated by Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens. Photo / Christchurch City Council

No justice for teen rapist's victims
What a sad and tragic outcome for four young women at the hands of rapist Jayden Meyer (NZ Herald, September 6).
Look no further than the article on page A11

