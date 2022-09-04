Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Good government, resurgent All Blacks, and putting the test in driving test

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a recent post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a recent post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Safety test drives to distraction
I went for a medical certificate to enable me to renew my driver's licence, and wonder why this required a half hour with the nurse and a half hour with the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.