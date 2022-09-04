Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a recent post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Safety test drives to distraction

I went for a medical certificate to enable me to renew my driver's licence, and wonder why this required a half hour with the nurse and a half hour with the doctor.

After the eye-chart test, the nurse checked my blood pressure. She then said, "I'm going to read out 10 random words very slowly. Then, you say them back."

Wondering how this is an indicator of my driving ability, I fluff the recall. I'm alarmed at not remembering all 10, can feel sweat gathering under my mask. Was that last word ship? Or did I say that?

Next, random requests, "Write in words these numbers, like you'd write on a cheque". Pardon? Can't recall when I last wrote a cheque. More random questions; then the finale, "Say the 10 words again". I was about to ask what words, then realised. Flustered, I scrape four of them out of my brain.

Later, the doctor says if I'd had three more incorrect answers I'd have failed. I wonder about the research that delivered this test to indicate my capacity to drive at age 75. I ask the nurse, and she reads out a reference to a medical facility in Alberta, Canada. So, yes, I now have the paperwork to present to AA for my licence renewal. Am I a safe driver ... who knows?

But if you're about to undertake this test at age 75 and it's still the new version fresh from Alberta, Canada — I can tell you eight of the 10 random words you need to recall are nail, ink, house, chair, book, ticket, tree, and, of course, ship. I recalled them while driving home.

Denise Hansen, Tauranga.

Hooton attacks

What is good government? Administrative competence above all, including better policy choices? Matthew Hooton's relentless attacks on alleged Government incompetence (NZ Herald, September 2) — failures of fiscal and monetary policy, the labour and supply shortages, the rich getting richer — is largely due to the conditions created by the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

Would a National/Act government manage things better? What kind of society, what sort of planet would they be shaping for us? Lower taxes for the wealthy; fewer regulations for landlords, farmers, employers; more roads and prisons. All delivered with admirable competence, no doubt, and the belief our greenhouse gas emissions are too miniscule to worry about.

Barbara Darragh, Auckland Central.

Early election

With the mountain of controversial legislation Labour has been pushing through, without mandate and unobstructed by virtue of a monopoly government, it is time for an early election.

Opposition parties have promised to roll back much of it, with all the attendant cost and disruption caused by Labour's parliamentary bulldozer — Three Waters and two Health Authorities for starters.

There is hardly a statute which does not have Labour's thumb print of change or ideology on it. Let it run for a further 12 months, and restoring New Zealand will be an even more monumental task.

June Kearney, West Harbour.

Kowtowing Kiwis

It's a pity that when efforts are made to achieve a fairer tax system, ferocious attacks from the opposition and media make it impossible.

It's so much simpler to use labels like "tax grab", than to have an informed debate about the merits of improving the system.

The debacle over KiwiSaver is a case in point. The small local providers were originally in favour of a fairer regime, but at the last minute withdrew support. David Parker must have been astonished at that. Now National has the audacity to claim it is KiwiSaver's biggest supporter.

Under John Key, National gutted KiwiSaver and removed the government support the Labour government introduced in the early 2000s. Their actions will have cost us much more than Parker's plan to force big overseas players to pay GST. It's sad we still kowtow to big business, at the expense of everyone else.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Ramming kicks

Re the letter of Gary Hollis (Herald, September 1) and the spike in ram raids being due to recessions and putting food on the table — may I suggest that economic woes and nutrition come a distant second to the thrill of stealing another car, smashing another shop front, stealing more cigarettes and alcohol, the thrill of the chase and the strutting notoriety from social-media coverage?

While loopholes in the justice system appear to prevent the jailing of those caught due to age and few repercussions for those responsible for their upbringing, until the novelty wears off and the little darlings find another outlet for their energy, little will change, and excuses will continue to be made for them.

Ted Partridge, Māngere.

Captain learns

Sam, you now know. You know why Richie McCaw played at top of his game with a broken foot. You know about a team finding its "edge". And you especially know what it takes from the captain who must find an edge beyond the edge to lead. The team had initial momentum, then settled about you and lost its way. People with the innate stature, from such adversity comes ... now you know.

May this be the start of a period of great All Blacks leadership by Sam Cane.

You know what it will take. We want that World Cup.

Graham Little, Birkenhead.

Players proven

One fine day does not make a summer but the All Blacks' win certainly brightened the start of spring.

The win was not unexpected but the margin a bit surprising. Games are won up front and this ABs pack set up a platform for enterprising back play.

It starts in the front row and newer players and probably a new coach in that area have put steel into our scrum. There will be more mountains to climb but the win has shown the right players are there.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Hopelessness

Thanks for the article on imported cheese (Herald, September 3).

The price of the cheese is about six times the price in New Zealand, this can't be explained by freight.

The Commerce Commission said competition did not seem to be working, and the Government has commented it wants something to reduce price gouging, or it may be forced to act.

This is unacceptable, but sadly not surprising. The problem has existed for years, and that the Government can only now start to mumble about eyeing action, indicates hopelessness.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Careful listening

What Christopher Luxon actually said when first asked about Tamaki was: "It is just far too early for me to speculate about any coalition arrangements or any agreements. I'm not prepared to talk about any coalition arrangements. It's all speculative, it's all hypothetical, it's all commentary. We're too far out."

When pressed on it in the interview, he said: "I can't imagine they'd be natural bedfellows." If you can't see Luxon all but rules them out in the first instance, listen more carefully to his answers.

Mark Young, Orewa.

Inexcusable delay

Incoming Port of Tauranga chairperson Julia Hoare publicly aired her frustration: "The port could take more container ships if the port had the extra berth we've been trying to get for over three-and-a-half years."

The prolonged delay is inexcusable yet Government had the opportunity to assist and fast-track the resource application but it was to no avail.

Added wharf capacity would help ease the supply chain congestion and deteriorating service levels impacting ports, directly assisting Auckland.

Government missed an opportunity to support the port authority in its efforts to grow capacity to receive additional container ships and enhance efficiency in cargo management.

PJ Edmondson, Tauranga.

Braunias compelling

I admire and enjoy the in-depth character pieces penned by your best writer, Steve Braunias, where a broad spectrum of local characters — from the delightful to the eccentric and the outright wicked are examined in hitherto unknown detail.

His latest exhaustively researched revelation "The Innocent Agent" was one of the most compelling investigative articles I've read in the Herald (Weekend Herald, September 3) in a long time.

I'd love to see a TV series where the viewer could follow Steve as he researches, interviews involved parties, archival footage etc, and puts the pieces together.

Many of his character pieces would prove fascinating; such as the mysterious former Soviet spy resident in Auckland.

Peter Cook, Lynfield.

Short & sweet

On All Blacks

Rugby critics change their opinions more than the wind changes its direction and strength. Jim Hogan, Taupō.

I hope that performance shuts up all the doom merchants. Maybe now they'll get in behind the team instead of bagging them and slagging off the coach. Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On surf rescue

Kalya Kandegoda Gamage's heroic rescue of his younger brother Kithmi from the surf at Chrystalls Beach in Otago is surely deserving of a ... medal. What an inspiration to youth in this country. Larry Tompkins, Waiuku.

On Labour

Matthew Hooton's opinion piece (NZ Herald, September 2) brought to mind that fabulous Stephen Sondheim song: Send in The Clowns. Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Any political commentator who claims the Government is the worst NZ has had ... may want to consider political history education. Richard Irwin, Te Atatu South.

On ram raids

From the City of Sails to the City of Bollards. Rosemary Wheeler, Parnell.

On terminology

With women's health and pregnancy terms embracing inclusiveness and diversity, care needs to be taken ... It would be wrong if words like "mother" and "breastfeeding" were discarded. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

The Premium Debate

KiwiSaver fees tax: Labour's biggest mistake?

Grant Robertson could have taken some of the heat from this as the most senior minister assigned to these changes. It wasn't really fair on David Parker, who at least called it for what it was — an embarrassment to Labour. Dan M.

We have been bossed around again by those who seek to keep all their fees to themselves. Don't the advisers provide a service which should attract GST? Where was the uproar when the Key government cut contributions from $1000 a year to $500? Louis S.

I don't think you get the difference — Key was upfront about his decision, Labour buried this in the middle of large taxation document hoping it wouldn't get noticed. Big difference and one you should be alarmed at as well. Paul E.

The how is the issue here — the lack of transparency and the downright untrue and mischievous spin being put on a change they knowingly hid from the NZ public. If they spent our hard-earned money wisely on infrastructure and services NZ desperately need (that was actually delivered) and were honest and straight up we wouldn't be having this debate. Emma C.

I don't think Labour was being sneaky. I think Parker either didn't read the Regulatory Impact statement or didn't understand it. And Cabinet approved it based on Parker's recommendation. It is far more likely to be cock-up rather than conspiracy. Stephen O.