Letters: Local elections, dropping precautions, public transport and violent sport

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Public health experts have urged that some mask mandates should remain in some circumstances. Photo / 123rf, File

In good standing
Thank you, journalists of New Zealand, for articles on the attempt to make New Zealand ungovernable.
If local body election candidates are now hiding their backgrounds it seems critical to look at what

