Thank you, journalists of New Zealand, for articles on the attempt to make New Zealand ungovernable.

If local body election candidates are now hiding their backgrounds it seems critical to look at what candidates say they are not standing for, including: Not standing for equitable water infrastructure for all of New Zealand that will be managed with input from tangata whenua. Not standing for rates (some freed up by not having to maintain expensive water infrastructure) to be applied to whole-of-community projects - just their own pick-a-problem pothole projects. Not standing for community domestic violence programmes to help women and children because they might impact the "alpha male". Not standing for local and central government health programmes that have helped, and continue to help, look after the most vulnerable. Not standing for fluoridation that may save dental health for years to come. Not standing for restrictions on the "freedom" to show images of children being abused or even shot - supporting those who continue to show the mosque attack video. Not standing for restrictions on freedom of language that incites violence and hatred. Not standing for whole-of-picture media... just "trusted" media.

Thanks again. It is up to us voters now.

Lori Dale, Mission Bay.

Cecilia Robinson (NZ Herald, September 5) is downplaying the real cost of Covid and its ongoing impact on the community. We need only to look across at one of our nearest neighbours New South Wales, which yesterday reported 1689 in hospital, with 40 in ICU.

Last week it was reported that many downtown businesses in Sydney were on the verge of collapse. And the reason for all this? Well, one major difference is that masks are not mandatory.

Once again, we seem to be crushing the curve, and once again leading the way in this region.

Paul Tudor, Sandringham.

Now that the question of mask mandates has arisen again, it is important to remember what is behind the mandates. The experts advised a long time ago that mask-wearing was a good way to slow down or prevent the spread of Covid (and other diseases).

In a perfect world, everyone would have followed the advice of the experts voluntarily and there would have been no need for mandates. Unfortunately, a number of New Zealanders have seen the mandates as an infringement on their freedom.

I often wonder whether these same New Zealanders follow expert advice and wash their hands after visiting the toilet. Unless you are an expert yourself you cannot pick and choose which experts to follow.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

In Her Head (NZ Herald, August 29) highlights the contested space of our bodies and whose wellbeing takes priority. Not all choices offered are equal or long-term. We have different treatment choices for stress urinary incontinence depending on affordability. We are not told how the medical gauze, along with proper training and credentialing, rationalises the risk ratio for any potential suffering or harm that may result from mesh sling insertion.

Without regulation of medical devices, do we just continue responding to the voices of the clinical hierarchy alone? What happened to "do no harm" or formal reviews when adverse outcomes occur? An ACC claim and the new Code of Consumer Expectations will be just a pipe dream without a commitment to transparency and action for change.

Barbara Holland, Greymouth.

I find the protests about GST being applied to financial management fees interesting and the Government's reaction to these protests even more interesting.

The fees directly relate to a service provided by the financial organisations, including KiwiSaver so is there any logical reason why GST should not apply? If I employ a lawn-mowing service, I expect to pay GST.

The Government's reaction is absolutely in response to the protests. I would have thought if a government had the justification to correct what was clearly a loophole then it should have been able to justify that action to the wider community.

How will it fill the income gap this backdown has created? It must be by using the "Robertson technique" of either borrowing or printing more money, an approach which can only be inflationary and with an impact probably much more than applying GST on financial fees.

It is also interesting that if legitimate GST on services can be exempted why can essential food items not be exempt from the GST? This would certainly have a much greater impact on those struggling to make ends meet today, let alone saving for the future.

Rod Lyons, Kumeū.

In America, there is a growing call for the federal government to step up and nationalise a programme to repair and upgrade water infrastructure across the nation. This is in effect a Three Waters proposal. In America, informed people recognise the need.

It is interesting that the National Party has staked its political capital on outright opposition to the proposal when it was the National Government that initiated the Three Waters review in 2017. The Labour Government has simply proceeded with what was a necessary change to the way water outcomes are delivered to the people, and to planet Earth.

The National Party stance is Republican opportunistic politicking similar to Muldoon's messing with compulsory superannuation. How did that outcome turn out?

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Liz Truss is one of two in the running to be the new British Prime Minister, and already she is picking on China for human rights abuses.

What is it with leaders that they always want to stick their nose in other countries' business when they have more than enough work to keep them busy, on their own doorstep?

Ian Cunningham, Bayswater.

Does the special character area designation (NZ Herald, September 5) also include the commercial car sales that line the start of Great North Road? To me, perched in a public bus, they are the ideal location for city apartment blocks, as well as a constant reminder of what I (an ex-teacher) have never been able to afford.

Surely those who can afford such luxuries could drive a little further out of the city to view the latest model?

What has been stopping rezoning?

Juliet Leigh, Pt Chevalier.

Simon Bridges' opinion piece on Auckland Council's Terp programme (NZ Herald, September 5) was very timely in my eyes. Last Saturday, I had the occasion to visit Auckland Hospital. Being mindful of both Government and Auckland Council's urges to reduce emissions, I chose to use public transport.

A journey of 40 minutes by car (including parking) or public transport of approximately one hour on a weekday, took me exactly two hours from the home bus stop to Auckland Hospital bus stop and the reverse journey took the same time. Why the difference one might ask?

Those of us who live south of Ōtāhuhu are not served by trains on the weekends, owing to the electrification of the Papakura-Pukekohe line. So we are forced to meander through various suburbs by bus, thus adding an hour to our journey. The electrification is supposed to take two years, and Auckland Council wonders why people choose not to use public transport.

Patricia Guptill, Wattle Downs.

It was not that long ago we were bombarded with advertising telling us to use the listening bank.

Tragically an epidemic of deafness has struck all our Australasian banks; their customers do not want their branch networks and ATMs to close. These same customers do not want to do all their own banking by researching and navigating banking websites for hours on end.

Those same customers should look at some of our smaller banks that still have branches open five days and accept overseas cheques.

Jon Philip Smith, Havelock North.

The cliff-top property in Beachlands that had an unconsented retaining wall built (NZ Herald, September 2) has erected what looks like a three-storey plus concrete wall along the beach front.

Can we assume that Auckland Council will demand that they will a) have to remove it? or b) that the council at least requires them to paint it dark green and/or have it artistically decorated with painted trees and bushes. Perhaps pōhutukawa in flower?

And to maintain it as such. Plus charges for all the staff time etc.

Gillian Dance, Mt Albert.

On violence

Waitaki Boys' High School students are condemned for a brutal assault on another boy while Israel Adesanya is lauded and handsomely rewarded as NZ Sportsman of the Year for barbaric cage-fighting "successes". Any wonder youthful minds are confused? Geoff West, Takapuna.

On precautions

How can New Zealand be so controlled compared to the rest of the world and be treating this pandemic so differently to everyone else in the world? Lesley Baillie, Murrays Bay.

On tax

If Jonathan Godfrey (NZH, Sept 1) thinks the changes made by past National governments are so heinous then why has Labour in its five years in power rescinded none of them?James Archibald, Birkenhead.

On Covid

Why does the Government persist with this daily roll call of Covid-related deaths?

People die every day from any number of causes. B. Watkin, Devonport.

On drinking

The IPCA stated: "Their behaviour is not representative of NZ police culture", which is correct. It is, however, representative of NZ drinking culture, which means you continue drinking until drunk. J McCormick, Gisborne.

On driving

Thanks for the heads-up, Denise, about the memory test (NZH, Sept 5). I think I'm screwed as, at no time in my life would I have passed an audible memory test. Randel Case, Buckland Beach.

Shine a light on white-collar criminals

White-collar criminals just do not strike mortal fear into the lives of ordinary law-abiding citizens. Nor do their crimes make a blind bit of difference to John and Jill Average. Patched gangsters on Harleys - now that's another matter. Vicki K.

Wow. This is one of the most interesting articles I have read in some time. If only half of the figures are correct, then it is high time that the public was made much more aware of the magnitude of the crimes these criminals are committing. That is a public responsibility of our press to do so, and I sincerely hope that they do so. Alexander M.

You're putting money before people. People don't care as much about financial crimes as they do violent and drug crimes whose effects go beyond pure monetary loss and cause harm to others and the community. Some dude trying to steal a Covid subsidy is nothing compared to a meth dealer. Cameron H.

Every convicted person that redirects GST PAYE or KiwiSaver for their own benefit or the benefit of their business should get a mandatory jail sentence. Reporting these people and others that do cash jobs or underpay tax should be mandatory. A sweetener would be anyone that dobs someone in gets 10 per cent of any recovered tax. Raven D.

Thank you, Dr Gilbert. This crime does "boil my blood" and I do discuss it whenever I can, especially when I consider the resources given to and the rate of return on investigations into beneficiaries. And don't get me started on "oh I have no money; it's in a trust". Suzanne K.