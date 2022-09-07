'Having to pay for my own cancer treatment is hard enough but being slapped with GST feels not very kind from where I sit.' Photo / Sherry Yates, 123rf

'Having to pay for my own cancer treatment is hard enough but being slapped with GST feels not very kind from where I sit.' Photo / Sherry Yates, 123rf

Treatment taxed

The furore over the proposal to tax Kiwisaver fees raises another question about GST and retirement savings.

I have a rare form of cancer that the public health system is not funded to treat. We were faced with doing nothing and letting nature take its course or funding the treatment ourselves out of our managed retirement "nest egg". This involves us "going private" and purchasing the modern drugs ourselves at a cost of nearly $10,000 every three weeks - including GST. On top of the substantial cost of the drugs and the costs of having them administered, we are slapped by the Government with 15 per cent GST. To date, it has cost us about $60,000. We have already paid tax on the money that is in our "retirement nest egg" and we pay tax on any income that it generates, i.e interest, etc.

Having to pay for my own treatment is hard enough but then being slapped with GST feels not very "kind" from where I am sitting. Cancer sufferers are not the only ones facing this, children and others with rare disorders and conditions are in the same boat.

I have written to the Revenue Minister but there are no plans to change the system.

A. Paul, Hamilton.

Information vacuum

Auckland Council has provided insufficient information for people to understand the potential impact of housing changes proposed under Plan Change 78. A summary of the likely anticipated effects should have been provided for each metropolitan area, town centre and transport route, together with more clarity over the likely effect of three-storey intensification on residential sites in each area.

The public should not have to work through loads of documents. The council should make the following clear: The area of land being rezoned for six storeys-plus, with the anticipated population increase in the local area; the number of new schools therefore required and passive and active recreation parks; the likely impact on public transport and on local roads; additional services required, such as hospitals, police stations, libraries, etc; the additional land required; when new facilities will be provided, the likely cost of this; plus who will be funding it.

The council needs to make this information available online and through libraries now with an extension of time for submissions or withdraw the plan pending its provision. The same approach should be followed by affected councils throughout New Zealand.

Victoria Lowe, Shamrock Park.

One-way change

If the Government insists that Auckland's character heritage villas be replaced with ugly-looking apartment buildings, Auckland will lose a whole era of its social history.

This has happened at Mt Maunganui/Papamoa beachfront, where there are maybe a handful of typical baches left.

You can never get that back.

Tiena Jordan, Whakatāne.

Gravity of offending

A sentence of nine months' home detention has been imposed on Jayden Meyer (NZ Herald, September 6) after he was convicted on a total of four charges of sexual violation and four charges of rape, and two charges of doing an indecent act; those offences being committed against 15-year-old victims. Sexual violation (including rape) has a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

For many years I worked as a probation officer and prepared hundreds of pre-sentence reports. When determining a sentence, a judge must take into account the provisions of the Sentencing Act 2002. In essence, a court must take into account the gravity of the offending but must also give weight to an offender's personal circumstances, supposed remorse and the potential for rehabilitation.

Remarkably, this sentence, which in no possible way can meet the requirement of the Sentencing Act to sentence in a way that "must take into account the gravity of the offending", was supported by the Crown Prosecutor. There is a crying need for legislation that limits a judge's discretion and so sees the justice system dispensing justice in a way that reflects the harm done to victims.

Bruce Anderson, Christchurch.

Crime crackdown

The Government has finally realised that crime doesn't pay (NZ Herald, September 6) but, up until now, it certainly has. For many, handsomely.

Typically with an election coming up next year and popularity dropping, we now see urgent measures being taken to combat the problem. very much like National's response was to boy racers and which achieved virtually nothing.

It should have been done right at the beginning, not now when crime has become entrenched. My guess is that it's more about gathering votes than it is about really fixing the problem.

Watch this space.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Born unfortunate

When considering the consequences for young offenders, most of these kids will be suffering from foetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) or brain damage from mothers using drugs during pregnancy.

One of the outcomes of FAS is not seeing the consequences of their actions. So threatening consequences are not going to resonate.

Maybe more information on the effects of drugs and alcohol during pregnancy need to be shared?

One of my classmates and neighbours suffered from FAS and spent a great deal of his life in prison. His birth mother was an alcoholic. This always made me sad.

Rosemary Wakeman, Ōrewa.

Defying orders

Defence force soldiers are under orders not to go to Ukraine. Any soldier knows and has it drummed into them in training the importance of following orders. No army can function well without this.

Following orders includes when you're on leave without pay and are still serving. It beggars belief that we have soldiers that can't follow orders and yet are still allowed to serve.

Ron Mark's recent comments (NZ Herald, September 6) effectively support this behaviour. He of all people should know better and should be countenancing reprimand.

Bernard Jennings, Wellington.

Less visible

The enormous loss of money from white-collar crime translates into underfunding of, say, health, meaning expensive cancer drugs are not funded.

Theft by tax fraud or other white-collar crime is personal and affects us all.

Not as visible as ram-raiding but just as damaging.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Levy breaks

The annual alcohol on licence for my restaurant is due for renewal and I have questioned whether the period of the licence needs to be extended to take account of the four months of lockdowns during 2021, as we weren't able to open and could not trade.

Auckland Council, which administers the licence, informs me that the charge is determined by central government and there has been a decision not to provide any allowance for an extension of time.

I can't help thinking I paid for something that hasn't been delivered.

Lesley Baillie, Murrays Bay.

Clipping the ticket

Interesting to see how prospective Auckland mayors are making promises to create free bus travel.

Nothing is free, so who will pay for this service? Yes, you guessed it in one- us bloody ratepayers.

Who do these "clever" people think they are? We are already paying over the odds for a Supercity bureaucracy that is so confusing. Now they want us to pick up the tab on a "free" bus service.

What next, free taxis?

Bob Jessopp, Massey.

Short & sweet

On delinquents

Why aren't parents held to account when their children cause destruction and/or fail to go to school? Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

It's a joke, to try and rehabilitate young ram raiders when they are 17. Better to put money into dysfunctional families when they were born. P. Skipworth, Auckland Central.

How appropriate was Daron Parton's picture on the Government's recently released "Better Pathways" scheme? Brilliant and so true. Phil Dunbier, Kerikeri.

On mayor

I've not headed north over the Bombay Hills in recent weeks but guess the candidates' billboards are up. I suggest David Shand's piece (NZH, Sept. 6) on the hard questions to be put, be projected onto every one of those hoardings. Pronto. Gerard Rennie, Hamilton.

On language

I read your article (NZH, Sept. 5) about the plain language bill and the requirement to appoint plain language officers to police this bill in all government departments. Please tell me the article was erroneously printed now instead of April 1. David Hill, Tauranga.

On housing

If Christopher Luxon wants an investigation into the troubles at Rotorua motels, he may like to start with the $30m worth of state houses his party sold to balance the books prior to losing the 2017 election. J McCormick, Gisborne.

The Premium Debate

Prebble: Inquiry needed into the Covid response

Agree 100 per cent. Why did the Government not follow the NZ pandemic plan already in existence for a start, which was the method Sweden followed? The Government was coerced into the first lockdown by Simon Bridges and the pandemic committee, received huge accolades for this action, got addicted to the adoration from the media, local and around the world. Then blundered through the next two-and-a-half years. Let's review whether we should have followed or deviated from our pandemic plan so that we have a better plan for next time. Emily S.

Professor Jay Bhattacharya is, of course, one of the academics behind the Grand Barrington Declaration and so a source of Covid "misinformation". I agree with Richard but in his list of unfortunate outcomes, he hasn't even mentioned social divisiveness and loss of trust in our institutions. Ian B.

One cherry-picked criticism (which has little support) is the basis for yet another Prebble attack on the Government. Everyone seems to forget that the approach avoided an overwhelming of the hospitals, which would have happened with dire consequences. This desire to revisit is just an excuse for Prebble to moan. Undoubtedly, some mistakes were made and no one can know what the detailed results would have been from a different approach. Garry B.

We don't need another ridiculous inquiry. Just use the Swedish model. Kristi H.

For all the damage done to this country with the division, inequality, labour crises, health crises, etc, we absolutely need a commission into the handling of Covid. Of course, Labour doesn't want one, it will look awful. Anna M.

Scientists around the world are and will continue to learn from the many different responses to Covid. Politicians, governments and Prebble should leave it to these experts. Susan H.