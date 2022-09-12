Are employers being reasonable to people seeking jobs? Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Hire standards

What is wrong with New Zealand employers? My son, a graduate, highly intelligent, hardworking, reliable and a resilient achiever, cannot find a permanent job.

He only applies for jobs he could do/is qualified for, sends tailored CVs and CLs; he has offered to work for free, to gain experience; he's tried "cold" contacting businesses. Most employers do not acknowledge job applications. Apparently, this doesn't happen in other countries. It's not just rude, it's poor business practice.

Rejections are usually slow and automated, with no explanation. There is always someone who is "more aligned with the experience and skillset needed". But how can he know what went wrong if no one tells him?

Maybe it's because he's on the quiet side. Those with the gift of the gab get the job, even if they're rubbish at it. Maybe it's the tall poppy syndrome – but if you are afraid of excellence you end up with mediocrity.

This situation dates from before Covid-19. Like many other talented youngsters, my son may be forced to leave New Zealand. If I were to write the school report for New Zealand employers, I would mark it, "Must try harder."

P. Ryder, Manurewa.

Speech author

In her speech in 1947, when aged 21, Princess Elizabeth declared: "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

The speech was written by a 50-year-old journalist, Dermot Morrah.

In the Oldie magazine, Robin Ollington, his granddaughter, wrote: "My family still have a

letter from the King's Private Secretary, Sir Alan Lascelles, thanking my grandfather for the speech. As the letter says, the speech made the princess cry. I am reliably informed that Winston Churchill was also reduced to tears when he heard it".

Warren Johns, Remuera.

Flag etiquette

Despite the name, according to British tradition, a flag should be flown no less than two-thirds of the way up the flagpole, with at least the height of another flag between the top of the flag and the top of the pole.

The practice dates back to the 17th century. Some sources suggest the flag is lowered to make room for an "invisible flag of death" flying above.

The flag is half-masted by raising it to the top of the mast, then slowly lowering it to the half-mast position, which will depend on the size of the flag and the length of the flagpole.

The flag should be raised again to the peak before lowering it for the day.

Boyd Miller, Hauraki.

Changing subjects

A good editorial on NZ and the monarchy (NZ Herald, September 12).

Monarchy in itself seems like an outmoded concept, something you can't imagine starting afresh but which is a legacy of the past. Monarchy, where a country like New Zealand recognises as its head of state a monarch half a world away, seems almost bizarre. This may have looked natural when our country was a colony but, in this day and age, it defies logic and reason.

How many New Zealanders see themselves as the subjects of King Charles III?

As the portion of New Zealanders with English ancestry is about 40 per cent, this means that 60 per cent of the population is not. Surely it is time for New Zealand to make arrangements for its own resident head of state?

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Underlying problems

The idea of home detention for rape, at any age, is appalling beyond belief (NZ Herald, September 9). Justice must be just, and this is manifestly unjust. The judges and the politicians have failed these girls, their families, and society.

And yet, we cannot speak about the problems in a society where these crimes occur. Prevention is always better than medicine, the proverbial ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

Why are these boys and girls in a situation, at these ages, where this can occur? How are we teaching these young people that committing crimes and also taking no personal responsibility for your own safety is acceptable?

If you are under 18, you should not be unsupervised, at parties, sleeping in strange places, drinking alcohol, trusting strangers, accessing social media. You should be at home, studying, learning, and contributing to the family that raised you.

We do not teach any responsibility or even consider social cohesion a thing. Society and its insistence on carefree unlimited liberalism and socialism is failing our children and damning the next generation.

Albert McGhee, East Tāmaki.

Powering up

Given the rapidly-increasing numbers of electrified vehicles on our roads, and now electric ferries being developed, it is not too soon to begin enlarging our national electricity-generating capacity.

Failure to do so in a timely manner will inevitably lead to frequent power shortages affecting the reliability of transportation systems, not to mention our normal commercial and residential needs.

Surely it is time to begin closing down the Tiwai Point smelter to free up power supplies? The owners and operators have held us to ransom for quite long enough.

John Hampson, Meadowbank.

Dark history

I disagree with Jock Mac Vicar's comment (NZ Herald, September 12); let's forget about the Covid response disaster.

It is a dark part of history that will be remembered forever because mandates and lockdowns ruined lives, livelihoods and caused more division in society than we care to admit.

Let's not repeat past mistakes. If we could not objectively examine and question the response during the crisis, we must have the opportunity to do so after.

Chas Bennett, Beach Haven.

Gas robbed

Liam Dann's article headlined "Robbed" is a telltale of National's previous politics.

Additional to that story of robbing our retirement I like to add, that Muldoon's "Think Big" scheme of converting liquified petroleum gas LPG to petrol was the second most stupid decision.

Giving LPG (Maui gas) to the public at cost would have secured us the cheapest car fuel and heating up till today.

These are the two reasons I explain to National voters. Then I rest my case.

Juergen Petersen, Point Chevalier.

Reducing harm

Chloe Swarbrick's opinion (NZ Herald, September 7) makes a very persuasive argument in support of her Private Member's Bill to reduce harm from excessive use of alcohol by restricting advertising and sponsorship in connection with sport and eliminating appeal rights against new Local Alcohol Policies developed by councils.

As a former member of two Northland district licensing committees, I suggest these are quite modest aspirations and should receive support in the House from any MP familiar with the evidence of harm arising from alcohol consumption.

The liquor industry has long relied on the argument that the purpose of their advertising is to persuade consumers to purchase their brand ahead of another, and not to increase consumption overall. To quote from one of their advertisements: Yeah, right!

If Parliament were to treat the smoke-free legislation as a template, the Bill would make provision for compensation to those sports currently relying on alcohol sponsorship and advertising.

This should address the reservations held by at least one party in the House.

Surely it can't be too hard. This is a health issue, and the result of the enactment of this Bill should be improved health outcomes, especially for our young people.

Mark Vincent, Paparoa.

Bank support

Kushlan Sugathapala's commentary on Kiwibank's prospects (NZ Herald, September 9) included the following statement: "Overseas-owned banks are insensitive to local and national objectives like regional development and community needs".

For many years, Westpac has supported rescue helicopter services in New Zealand, and let's not forget ASB's support of the St John Ambulances.

Credit where credit is due.

B. Watkin, Devonport.

Ghost services

AT is advertising it is doing 1.2 million trips across Auckland every week – does that include all the empty buses?

The 783 route - that goes from St Heliers to Mission Bay then to Eastridge shopping, returning to St Heliers via an inland route - runs 12 hours a day, seven days with a bus running in each direction.

On four occasions in the last 12 months, I have observed one passenger on that service. Huge waste of fuel, a driver, wear and tear on the buses and roads at a time when there is a shortage of buses and drivers resulting in cancelled services. Would somebody please tell AT that there is a climate emergency?

Perhaps AT can release patronage figures to justify the huge cost to ratepayers.

Mal McLennan, St Heliers.

Short & sweet

On Elizabeth

Outside the realms of imaginative fiction, it is hard to find the complete man; Elizabeth was a complete woman who happened to be real. Kerry Craig, Mt Eden.

On Charles

One wonders if the new King will renew his mother's acquaintance with James Bond. Geoffrey Booth, Te Puke.

On Camilla

If Albert was Queen Victoria's Prince Consort and Philip was Queen Elizabeth's Prince Consort, why is Camilla Queen Consort and not Princess Consort? Gerald Payman, Mt Albert

On cricket

Blackcaps bowlers... whatever happened to that good old-fashioned sandshoe crusher, the Yorker? Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On Putin

Vladimir Putin says that the British selection of prime minister was undemocratic. Presumably, he would prefer selection by Novichok. Hugh Webb, Huntington.

On te reo

This week is being referred to as "Māori Language Week"; will I notice any difference from past weeks? Philip Lenton, Somerville.

The Premium Debate

Falling wages is a right-wing fantasy

I'm not sure National has a monopoly on "poverty in thinking". Labour could perhaps bring their forward thinking to fixing our tax system, a 39 per cent top personal tax rate while multinationals pay next to nothing and the company rate is 33 per cent might be a good place to start. Residential rental properties are another example where Labour has displayed a poverty of thinking; rents are taxed but expenses aren't deductible, who do they think that will hurt if not the tenants through higher rents and fewer rentals available? John B.

Only interest is not taxable, all expenses are tax deductible. Christine M.

Inflation at 7 per cent or higher and I know of no one who has had a pay rise of 7 per cent or higher. So, yes, in an inflationary environment, we are getting poorer. Especially those with mortgages and rising interest rates. The damage is just starting. Ross J.

How do two different economic reviews come to the opposite conclusion? Let's look at the different measures used here: Matthew Hooton's article used the Labour Cost Index, which is adjusted for the number of hours worked. Craig Renney has used Average Weekly Earnings, which is not adjusted for the number of hours worked. The difference between these two approaches clearly shows that on a per-hour basis, real earnings have dropped over the past four years. However, if average earnings have increased this means more hours are being worked. As an example, I have family members whose income has increased as they are front-line health workers now working 60-70 hour weeks on a regular basis. They would love to reduce their hours, but the additional staff needed just aren't there. Taking these two statistics together tells me that we are now (on average) working longer for less real pay per hour. I suggest that the CTU review whether this is in fact a win for working New Zealanders. Anna E.

Blue-collar workers wanting white-collar wages. Should have thought about that a lot earlier than when they get married, had kids and then want to buy a house . Roy H.

You need blue-collar workers. And everyone should be able to purchase reasonable shelter on this income. They did 40 years ago, and on a single income. To me, it just shows just how out of whack incomes versus the cost of living has gotten. Cheryl P.